Technology Leader to Build Forever Data Solutions that help Customers Store, Protect, and Use Data at and from the Edge

StorMagic, solving the world's edge data problems, today announced that Erik Murrey has joined its executive leadership team as chief technology officer (CTO). Murrey brings more than 20 years' global management experience with expertise in software, hardware appliances and infrastructure. As CTO, Murrey is tasked to build the next-generation software platform to fuel StorMagic's growth and help customers store, protect and use edge data more efficiently.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005057/en/

Erik Murrey, CTO of StorMagic (Photo: Business Wire)

"Erik Murrey is the ideal addition to StorMagic's management team due to his demonstrated history in development team leadership and architecting and delivering innovative products to the market that solve real-world end user problems," said Danial Beer, StorMagic's CEO. "His background will help us fine-tune our product suite to solve the forever data storage problems reported by our customers."

Prior to StorMagic, Murrey served as CTO and VP of engineering for StrongBox Data Solutions where he led the global engineering team to deliver advanced analytics, data management and SaaS cloud solutions. He also held lead architect and CTO positions at DigitalGlobe and AvConnect.

"StorMagic's solid existing product suite, satisfied global customer base and rapid growth potential attracted me to the company," said Erik Murrey, StorMagic's CTO. "StorMagic is uniquely positioned to significantly impact how customers store data to and from the edge, and I'm excited to be a part of key design and development strategies to help them get there."

Murrey studied Business Management and Computer Science at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. He is a Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE), Route/Switch and Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) Expert.

To learn more about StorMagic, please visit www.stormagic.com.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is solving the world's edge data problems. We help organizations store, protect, and use their data at and from the edge. StorMagic's Forever Data solutions ensure data is always protected and available, no matter the type or location, to provide value anytime, anywhere. StorMagic's storage, surveillance and security products are flexible, robust, easy to use and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. Visit www.stormagic.com.

Join the Conversation

Follow StorMagic on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and subscribe to our corporate blog and YouTube channel.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005057/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Zoe Cushman

stormagic@matternow.com

(617) 874-5201