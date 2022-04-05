Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that global metals industry leaders China Minmetals, Zijin Mining and resources company BHP have concluded a two-step transaction on MineHub's blockchain-based platform.

It is the first transaction of its kind in which:

a copper concentrate shipment was purchased by China Minmetals from BHP, then on-sold to Zijin Mining for smelting, with both the purchase and the sale transactions completed on the same platform. This also marks the first transaction involving a smelter for their procurement

MineHub's blockchain-based platform was used for a transaction between two Chinese companies, for a cargo originating from a global mining company

the companies shared greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions estimates and data, including estimates of the scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions associated with the production of the cargo, down the chain to the end buyer Zijin Mining

The parties also used MineHub's assay exchange application in the transaction settlement. As this unique innovation matures and the adoption of MineHub's platform continues to increase in the copper market, it has the potential to become the de facto standard for post trade settlements in the industry.

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO at MineHub Technologies, said, "We feel a real momentum building up in the copper market around our platform and the assay exchange and ESG applications. Working with the teams at Zijin Mining, China Minmetals and BHP is another high-profile opportunity accelerating the innovation, development, and adoption of our solutions and therefore the value of the MineHub platform for the global concentrates market."

About Zijin Mining

Formed in 1993 and based in Fujian, China, Zijin Ming is one of the largest mining companies in China as well as a leading global gold and copper producer. It manages an extensive portfolio, primarily consisting of gold, copper, zinc, and other metals through investments in China and thirteen overseas countries across Europe, Central Asia, Africa, Oceania and South America. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Zijin Mining has a market capitalization of approximately US$40 billion.

About China Minmetals

China Minmetals Corporation was founded in 1950. It is a key state-owned enterprise directly managed by the central government with metals and minerals as its core business, and a pilot state-owned capital investment company. By the end of 2021, China Minmetals had total assets of approximately US$160 billion and 8 listed companies, including MCC publicly listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, five mainland-listed companies, namely, Minmetals Capital, Minmetals Development, China Tungsten High-tech, Zhuzhou Smelter Group and Changyuan Lico, as well as Minmetals Resources and Minmetals Land listed in Hong Kong. In 2021, it had operating revenue of approximately US$135 billion, ranking 65th among the Fortune Global 500 companies.

About BHP

BHP's global headquarters are located in Melbourne, Australia. BHP has a compact and diversified portfolio of high-quality assets around the world, offering low-cost options for future economic growth and value creation. The company's resource exploration and development operations are primarily located in Australia and the Americas, and sell the products globally through marketing centers in Singapore, Houston, USA. BHP delivered strong financial results in fiscal 2021 and reported profit from operations of approximately US$26 billion.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is an open, enterprise-grade platform for digital trade, bringing efficiency, transparency and responsibility to supply chains. MineHub connects the many parties involved in a physical commodity transaction in a digitally integrated workflow, operating on the basis of shared authentic and validated information secured by a global enterprise blockchain network. Users of MineHub are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to customer needs and have confidence in the resilience, security and compliance of their operations.

