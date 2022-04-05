Rapidly growing global provider of smart IoT connectivity recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, today announced that it has been named by Gartner, Inc., as a Niche Player in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services. The report evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. This is Soracom's second year in a row as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant.

"There is a growing recognition among IoT innovators that Soracom is the right partner to help them launch and scale their IoT initiatives thanks to our powerful network management tools and industry-leading cloud integrations," said Ken Tamagawa, CEO and co-founder of Soracom. "We believe placement in the 'Niche Players' Quadrant demonstrates our dedication to delivering global IoT connectivity on a commitment-free, pay-per-use basis that makes it easy for our customers to connect to their cloud of choice and control their own networks, devices and data."

Soracom's connectivity solutions are used by innovative startup and enterprise teams worldwide to help accelerate IoT deployment, reduce risk, and ensure successful, scalable IoT rollouts. The company's connectivity services feature available private networking, advanced cloud integrations and secure bootstrapping capabilities.

Soracom Air wireless data service now keeps more than 4 million devices connected around the world. The growth up from 3 million announced in June 2021 is being driven by strong uptake of IoT devices and eSIM technology in industries such as consumer electronics, point-of-sale systems, utilities, healthcare and more.

In addition, Soracom has:

Successfully completed a joint Proof of Concept (PoC) demonstrating integrated SIM (iSIM) capability with Sony Semiconductor and Kigen, designed to support the next generation of IoT devices. iSIM technology combines a hardware communications module and SIM card or eSIM on a single chip to establish a network connection and validate identity, allowing significant reductions in manufacturing cost and power requirements and increasing processing capacity and threat resistance.

Announced the launch of its Soracom Arc secure link solution, which allows IoT developers to mix multiple connectivity options such as cellular, LPWA, satellite and Ethernet while taking full advantage of Soracom platform services and controlling their entire network through a single, unified management platform.

Launched a partnership with Orange Wholesale France, the largest mobile network operator (MNO) in France and a leader in global IoT connectivity, to deliver a highly competitive bundle of IoT connectivity and advanced network management capabilities. The partnership with Orange also enables Soracom to offer advanced IoT connectivity to innovators as an extension of Orange's existing strong roaming partnerships across more than 220 destinations and 700 network operators.

About Soracom

Soracom is leading the democratization of IoT connectivity, offering robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and global enterprises across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to the cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

