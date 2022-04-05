EQS-Ad-hoc: Bubbles Bidco S.p.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION
Milan, April 5, 2022
Re: Bubbles BidCo S.p.A. (the "Company") - Change of CEO
The Company confirms that the CEO of the Company, Mr. Roy Luigi Perticucci has submitted his resignation with immediate effect from all positions held within the Company and any of its affiliates.
Mr. Perticucci has notified the Company that this decision is due to personal reasons that prevent him from continuing to pursue the challenging goals of the Company.
The Company thanks Mr. Perticucci for all his work.
The Company confirms that Mr. Carlo Schiavo has been appointed as the new CEO of the Company with immediate effect.
This announcement is released by Bubbles BidCo S.p.A. and contains information that qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). For the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Stefano Giambelli, Chairman.
