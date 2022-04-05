Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biomedical company focused on the research and development of psychedelic drugs and leading-edge biomarkers to provide personalized treatment of addiction disorders, announces that it is proceeding on a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 30,000,000 Units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CDN$3,000,000 (the "Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue at an exercise price of Cdn$0.15 per share in year one and Cdn$0.25 in years two and three.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Placement towards research and development activities and general working capital and corporate purposes. All securities issued under the Placement will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period and the Company may pay finder's fees in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Entheon is comprised of three divisions, Entheon RX, focused on the development of therapeutic drugs, using DMT as the pharmacological benchmark; Entheon ID, focused on identification, analysis and predictive use of EEG biomarkers and genetics in the selection and management of drug treatment; and Entheon IQ, focused on the development of treatment algorithms through the analysis of patient data. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

