Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF),a fast-growing firm in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, announces a collaboration with Exevio, a digital solutions firm with a focus on quality, execution and implementation of modern technologies.

Exevio has engaged Ynvisible on a project in Croatia to produce a digital e-paper road sign that informs the availability of EV charging stations.

The project was supported by the Centre of Competence for Smart Cities (CEKOM), a government-backed organization that encourages R&D in the field of smart cities which includes electric vehicles.

With the electric vehicle market growing at a staggering rate, a growing issue is the lack of EV chargers on the road causing charging stations to be congested.

The problem is that when an individual arrives at an EV charging station to charge their car, they find the chargers occupied. Before Ynvisible and Exevio's digital signage solution, the only way to know if a stall was available was to use a mobile app while driving, endangering yourself and others.

With the implementation of the digital signs on critical locations such as significant intersections, parking entrances or above the EV stations themselves, drivers can now be informed of the availability of the charging stations, thereby lowering the need to use a smartphone while driving.

The digital road sign needed to be extremely low power, energy independent and send out geo-location data in order to be sustainable and autonomous on the open road. It also needed to satisfy road safety law and emit minimum visual stimuli to prevent distraction when driving, whilst also looking like a traditional traffic sign.

Ivan Jokic, an engineer at Exevio said:

"We saw an opportunity to use electronic paper displays to achieve sustainability and autonomy. We needed a classic but new take on a sign for EV charging stations and engaged Ynvisible to produce this for us."

"Ynvisible has an interesting take on e-paper technology their display is able to show numbers, use low amounts of energy, easy to implement, and easy to repair and replace, enabling our product to have a low environment impact. Fast production at low cost; and the ability to implement our own custom design also played a key role in choosing Ynvisible."

Ynvisible recently announced the latest release of their e-paper display, positioning the technology as the lowest energy-consuming printed display on the market. The technology is ideal for digital signage solutions because it requires very little power and is cheaper to produce than other alternative display technology. To read more about the partnership between Ynvisible and Exevio read their digital signage case study.

About Exevio

By supporting the concept of corporate social responsibility, Exevio strives to positively impact the environment and community through all elements of their work. Their primary domain is information technology and strive to approach innovations that enrich human lives in the broader picture. Additional information about Exevio is available at https://exevio.com.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging e-paper display market. They have the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, and easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

