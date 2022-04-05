Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced the filing of Amendment No. 1 (the "Form 20-F/A") to its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "Form 20-F"), which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 8, 2022, to submit the Interactive Data File and to provide certain additional information as described in the explanatory note thereto.

Stevanato Group filed the Form 20-F/A with the SEC on April 5, 2022 (www.sec.gov). The Form 20-F/A will be available to shareholders and other interested parties at www.stevanatogroup.com. A printed copy can be obtained free of charge upon written request to the following email address ir@stevanatogroup.com.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com

