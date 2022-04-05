- (PLX AI) - Abbvie's Allergan Announces Positive Topline Phase 3 Results Evaluating Investigational Twice-Daily Administration of VUITY (pilocarpine HCI ophthalmic solution) 1.25% in Adults with Age-Related Blurry Near Vision (Presbyopia).
- • In the VIRGO trial evaluating twice-daily administration of VUITY, the primary endpoint of improving near vision without compromising distance vision at Day 14, Hour 9 was met
- • Data from the VIRGO trial will be presented at upcoming medical congresses and serve as the basis for a supplemental U.S. New Drug Application submission in the second quarter of 2022
ABBVIE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de