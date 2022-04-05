SellersFunding Appoints Russell Walraven as Chief Marketing Officer

Marketing Veteran joins SellersFunding at a time of exponential momentum, to capitalize on 300% year-over-year growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / SellersFunding, a leading fintech provider for ecommerce sellers, today announces that Russell Walraven has been appointed as their inaugural Chief Marketing Officer. Walraven will oversee sales and marketing efforts globally. Coming on the heels of a period of impressive momentum, this marks the company's first hire of this nature and is illustrative of its commitment to its marketing strategy.

Walraven, based in Athens, Georgia, brings over a decade of experience of holding senior marketing roles, most recently as Vice President of Marketing at CAN Capital.

As CMO, Walraven will be responsible for ensuring that the company's marketing strategy is purposeful and impactful. He'll oversee the planning, development, and execution of SellersFunding's marketing and advertising initiatives, and will ensure the right message is distributed across channels to targeted audiences in order to scale SellersFunding's presence. Additionally, he'll provide business development strategies based on demand forecasts, historical data, and industry trends to optimize revenue generation.

"I'm delighted to begin a new journey with a growing company that prioritizes its advertising and marketing initiatives," commented Walraven. "SellersFunding plays an important position in the ecommerce industry at large. This global role will enable me to utilize my experience in both fintech and marketing to bring their momentum to the next level."

"It's time we have a marketing expert of this tenure join our team, and Russell's expertise and dedication to our company's mission made us certain he was the right addition to SellersFunding," said Ricardo Pero, CEO of SellersFunding. "We look forward to the initiatives he'll add to our global workflow."

Walraven's hire is the latest in a string of senior additions to the SellersFunding team. Most recently, Michael John Cass was appointed as Director of Sales based in London. Currently, SellersFunding has over 150 employees and is constantly looking for strategic additions to its staff of industry experts.

SellersFunding has over 40,000 registered users and has offices in London, New York, Miami, São Paulo and Porto Alegre.

SellersFunding is a global financial technology company on a mission to empower growth for ecommerce sellers. The SellersFunding digital platform delivers a suite of financial solutions that streamlines global commerce across marketplaces including working capital, cross-border cash management, and business valuation. For more information, visit www.sellersfunding.com.

