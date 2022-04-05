Focus Graphite, Inc.: Focus Graphite Files Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate for its MOGC Graphite Deposit at Lac Tétépisca, Québec

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX.V:FMS; OTCQX:FCSMF; FRANKFURT:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company") is pleased to report the filing on SEDAR of a technical report supporting the initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") originally announced on February 17, 2022, for its MOGC graphite deposit at its 100%-owned Lac Tétépisca Project, located southwest of the Manicouagan Reservoir in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec, on the Nitassinan of the Pessamit Innu.

The Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate, Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project, Québec", was prepared by DRA Global Limited's ("DRA") Montréal, Québec office. The Technical Report effective February 17, 2022, and signed April 4, 2022, was authored by independent Qualified Persons ("QP") and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Technical Report is available on SEDAR, under the Company's profile and will also be posted on the Company's website at www.focusgraphite.com .

About the Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project

Focus Graphite's 100%-owned Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project comprises two contiguous properties, Lac Tétépisca and Lac Tétépisca Nord, located in the Southwest Manicouagan reservoir area of the Côte-Nord region of Québec on the Nitassinan of the Pessamit Innu, 234 km north-northwest of the city of Baie-Comeau, an industrial city located where the Manicouagan River intersects the north shore of the St. Lawrence River. Together, the two properties form a block of 125 map-designated claims (total area: 6,737.50 ha). Focus purchased a 100% unencumbered interest of the mineral rights in the 67 CDC claims constituting the original Lac Tétépisca property from a third party in August 2011. The Lac Tétépisca Nord property was map-staked by the Company in 2012. The Lac Tétépisca Project is accessible year-round by way of a network of secondary gravel roads that extend north from Highway 389, 10 km to the south of the Manic 5 hydroelectric power station.

Maps of the Lac Tétépisca property showing the location of the MOGC graphite deposit, along with drill sections, are available on the Company's website at www.focusgraphite.com.

Qualified Person

Mr. Marc-André Bernier, géo. (QC), P.Geo. (ON), M.Sc., Senior Geoscientist for Table Jamésienne de Concertation Minière, a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information provided in this news release.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an exploration and development company that seeks to produce flake graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca flake graphite projects located in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. As part of its mission to build long-term, sustainable shareholder value, Focus is also evaluating the feasibility of producing value-added specialty graphite products, including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds an equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc. Focus is committed to operating in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

For more information about Focus Graphite and the Company's Lac Tétépisca and Lac Knife projects, please visit Focus's website at www.focusgraphite.com or contact:

Kimberly Darlington

Communications, Focus Graphite

kdarlington@focusgraphite.com

Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean

CFO, Focus Graphite

jmazvihwa@focusgraphite.com

(613) 581-4040

