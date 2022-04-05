Lighthouse Platform Services restructures as Luminae Partners

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminae Partners ("Luminae") is excited to announce today the formation of its specialized team and unique brand identity. As a newly formed division of Lighthouse Investment Partners, Luminae is positioned to serve sophisticated institutional investors who value comprehensive solutions that simplify investing.

The Luminae team has longstanding experience as a managed account investor, primarily in hedge funds, servicing Lighthouse. This experience has enabled the team to methodically build a platform to structure investment vehicles, onboard managers, manage daily operations, safeguard assets and oversee risk as a fiduciary for the past 22 years.?Within the evolving platform services landscape and as a tailored solutions boutique, Luminae is focused on strategic growth aligned with client needs.

Luminae, managed by Co-Heads Rob Swan and Joe Aurilio, currently has a team of 40+ professionals servicing approximately $14 billion in platform assets. Luminae's solutions enable clients to invest more efficiently, manage funding and liquidity, and focus on generating returns.

Rob stated: "While we are establishing a new brand identity, our focus remains on delivering a positive experience for our clients on a daily basis. The dedicated Luminae team includes many longstanding Lighthouse employees and several key new hires. We are proud to have Lighthouse and a core list of institutional clients as our trusted partners."

"We strive to enhance the experience for the asset owner and manager. This is a natural evolution of our business, and the model is proven in the marketplace. We remain focused on servicing clients, enhancing the platform and growing alongside our clients," added Joe.

"In a complex and changing world, Luminae's solutions can simplify the investment process and enable clients to focus on enhancing risk-adjusted returns," said Lighthouse Investment Partners CEO and CIO Sean McGould. "The Luminae platform is a key part of our overall strategy."

About Luminae Partners

Luminae Partners provides platform services globally to institutional investors. A division of Lighthouse Investment Partners, Luminae offers turnkey solutions customized to client needs.?Luminae's platform services approximately $14 billion?in managed accounts, sub accounts,?and fund investments. The Luminae platform drives scale and mitigates the costs associated with alternative investing. Luminae's risk and notional funding model provides clients with a structure to control funding and liquidity. We are a committed fiduciary and proud of the trusted relationships that we have with our clients.

For more information, please contact: info@luminaepartners.com or visit www.luminaepartners.com

Media Contacts

ASC Advisors:

Steve Bruce / Keely Gispan

sbruce@ascadvisors.com / kgispan@ascadvisors.com (203) 992-1230

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778840/Luminae_Partners_Logo.jpg