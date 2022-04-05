Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - PsyRx Ltd, a pharmaceutical company focused on producing of GMP-grade Psilocybin and Ibogaine for research purposes and drug discovery for treating mental health conditions such as depression, announced today that it will be presenting at Plant Medicine Week: Malta by Microdose & MedCann on April 7th and 8th, 2022. The even will take place at The Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valetta.

Itay Hecht, CEO and Co-Founder, said: "We are excited to take part in such an event, and we are looking forward to seeing colleagues and friends from the psychedelic medicine industry. We have been engaged with many companies in the field and we look forward to collaborating with more - and we think that such a gathering of industry experts will surely yield meaningful conversations, which will eventually lead to collaborations and accomplishments."

About Plant Medicine Week

Plant Medicine Week: Malta is a gathering of the latest perspectives and advances from the medical cannabis and psychedelic medicine industries. This conference will bring together an incredible group of experts to explore the world of plant medicine over the course of four days. Speakers include industry-leading practitioners, top policymakers, international regulatory experts, and business leaders involved in the medical cannabis and psychedelic fields. Keynotes, panel discussions, and an exhibition hall will be held as part of the event, providing attendees the opportunity to interact with some of the world's most innovative companies and to participate in networking events to exchange ideas with other like-minded individuals.

About Microdose Psychedelics Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Medical Cannabis World Forum

Medical Cannabis World Forum brings together global industry experts and professionals on the island of Malta, focused on Legislation, Business, Regulatory, Education & Research. It is a unique platform which enables Malta to be at the forefront of Europe.

About PsyRx Ltd:

PsyRx, a psychedelic pharmaceuticals company based in Israel and Licensed by the Israeli Ministry of Health to conduct R&D in the psychedelic substances Psilocybin and Ibogaine, utilizes bioreactor technology to become a leading producer of GMP standard Ibogaine and Psilocybin to be used by target customers in the development and production of psychedelic and Ibogaine-based products, including pharmaceuticals, food supplements and others.

PsyRx intends to use its GMP-standard produced psychedelic materials to launch the development of an anti-depressant drug based on the combination of micro-doses of psychedelics with existing approved antidepressants, to reduce intake time and to improve efficacy, whilst minimizing side effects and without causing a psychedelic experience.

