Customer Success Story: Westwood One Relies on LeadsRx to Measure Business Impact of Creative for Advertisement Effectiveness

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / LeadsRx marks the four-year anniversary in its partnership with Cumulus Media | Westwood One, America's largest audio network. It was the first national audio broadcast network to use LeadsRx Attribution and LeadsRx Journey performance marketing software to power Westwood One's analytics and attribution to measure the business impact of advertising campaigns and advertising creative for its advertisers.

"The last few years have seen a tremendous amount of positive change in the audio industry's ability to measure itself and to prove advertising impact for national brands," said Pierre Bouvard, Chief Insights Officer for Cumulus Media | Westwood One. "For years, marketers have been asking, 'can I quantify if audio ads, whether streaming, podcasts or radio, can drive search and site traffic?' It wasn't possible until LeadsRx came on the scene - now we can confidently measure the impact of audio ads and tie them to business results."

LeadsRx delivers software for performance marketing measurement that help marketers understand the value of each customer touchpoint across radio, podcasts, streaming services, digital, TV, and alongside other advertising channels. For Cumulus Media | Westwood One, LeadsRx gives it the ability to connect the dots between radio ads and search and site traffic, making it possible to match what people listened to then to what people buy - LeadsRx makes it possible to measure the actual advertising impact for advertisers.

According to Bouvard, experts in marketing effectiveness have found that the single most significant driver to sales effect is not media, it's creative. Fifty to 70 percent of the results of brands campaigns have to do with the creative, the strategy to advertise a brand or product whether its radio, audio, webpage, TV or other ad format effectively and creatively.

"LeadsRx attribution has allowed us to shift the focus from media, which has very small sales effect levers such as how long an ad is and when it runs, to the creative, the big lever, and to identify which creative asset is really driving search and site traffic for brands," said Bouvard.

The importance of creative for advertising along with the capabilities LeadsRx provides led the broadcaster to form the Cumulus Media | Westwood One Audio Active Group, a consultancy that marketers rely on to test advertising creative since it is so important to creating impact for their businesses.

In one advertiser success story, Cumulus Media | Westwood One Audio Active Group highlights the success of a national jewelry chain that was running seven different ads/pieces of copy on the radio throughout the country. Using LeadsRx attribution data, it found that one creative execution was significantly more effective than the other eight campaigns. It represented 12percent of the impressions, but generated 23 percent of all the site traffic.

"This is just one of the many success stories that demonstrate the significant impact that LeadsRx performance marketing software has had in helping Cumulus Media | Westwood One show how audio ads increase sales and drive significant business impact for its advertisers," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "Marketing attribution unlocks insights on how brands connect and stay relevant with their customers. LeadsRx keeps constant focus on innovation in marketing analytics and attribution, which helps us to cultivate strong and long-lasting relationships with customers like Cumulus Media | Westwood One."

There are a variety of tools in the marketplace that help brands create content and predict - within reason - which content will best create awareness and drive consumer traffic; but using attribution analytic data to impartially measure the impact of each creative is the only way to prove which is truly pushing traffic and conversions.

