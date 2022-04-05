Cyren Ltd: Cyren Announces Competitive Replacement Program to Assist Organizations in Need of Anti-Virus Engine

Multiple malware detection offerings and flexible deployment timelines for technology companies and service providers

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Today, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a leading provider of inbox security and threat intelligence solutions, announced a competitive replacement program for organizations that need a different provider of malware detection capabilities. The new program includes technical resources, flexible integration timelines, and mutually beneficial business terms to accommodate planned and unexpected projects to replace alternative anti-virus and anti-malware engines.

Cyren is an established provider of virus and malware detection engines to the world's largest cloud providers and technology companies. Its solutions are proven to operate at-scale with high accuracy and performance as threats evolve and the volume of content to secure grows. The Cyren anti-malware detection offerings include a software development kit (SDK), a plugin for mail transfer agents (MTA), a cloud web services interface, and other options to support varied customer use cases and implementation requirements.

Customers that need to replace their current anti-malware engine vendor will find that Cyren's technology meets or exceeds their security requirements. In addition, the Cyren team - including customer success managers, engineering experts, and account executives - are committed to ensuring a smooth process, from the technical integration through to the migration of end-customers to the upgraded service or product.

"In light of recent world events, many organizations are grappling with the unexpected need to find a new anti-virus or anti-malware provider," said Isaac Dvir, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Cyren. "This program aims to help organizations replace their existing provider without compromising the security of their offerings or negatively impacting their bottom lines. The Cyren malware detection engine is trusted by the largest and most valuable cloud and security brands in the world. Our long-standing relationships with these customers proves our ability to provide value as malware threats evolve," he added.

To learn more about Cyren's anti-malware offerings please visit the Cyren AVSDK microsite.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

