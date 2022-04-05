Alpha II LLC: Alpha II, LLC and Greenway Health to be Featured in Award-Winning Documentary Series, Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Leading healthcare software solutions and service providers, Alpha II, LLC and Greenway Health, LLC, will be featured in the award-winning documentary series, Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid.

"As a leader in healthcare technology, we were honored to be invited by the Viewpoint team to participate in an educational segment focused on technology and its impact on improving the efficiency and quality of delivering healthcare services," said Todd Doze, Alpha II CEO. "Collaborating on this project with David [Cohen] and our partners at Greenway was a phenomenal experience, as they share the same values and passion for healthcare innovation as Alpha II."

This educational segment produced by Viewpoint, will outline many of the challenges healthcare providers are facing today and how innovative technology solutions are changing the healthcare industry. David Cohen, Greenway Health Chief Product and Technology Officer, believes in developing technology solutions that allow practices to thrive. "The current healthcare environment is incredibly complex for physicians to navigate, driven by regulatory pressures and payment reform. Our main focus in health information technology today is to deliver client-driven technology solutions that drive successful providers, empowered patients, and healthier communities," said Cohen.

The segment will also highlight the importance of technology as it relates to the non-clinical aspect of the patient experience. "In healthcare, we are all dedicated to one single thing - to improve patient care and provide the best patient experience from both the clinical and non-clinical aspects of service," Jamie Hill-Walters, Alpha II SVP Client Services explains. "Technology in our space is extremely important to provide efficiency and to remove the administrative burden of our clinicians and healthcare leaders, allowing them to provide exceptional patient care and improve patient outcomes."

Viewpoint's creative team produces meaningful short-form public television documentaries to educate and inspire audiences. Each production results in an educational segment for Public Television which is distributed nationally. Additionally, Alpha II will be featured in a separate branded commercial campaign that will be distributed regionally and nationally.

About Alpha II

For decades, Alpha II's experienced healthcare professionals have worked together to gather, analyze, and interpret healthcare coding and billing rules and regulations. That continuing effort and extensive experience has produced the industry's most comprehensive content database and rules engine available. As a result, the company is well positioned to help large groups, hospital systems, and individual healthcare providers nationwide maintain compliance and achieve accurate reimbursement. Further, the company's software, when embedded into leading EMR/PM software solutions, RCM platforms, and clearinghouses, provides a significant differentiator and growth engine for its reseller partners.

For additional information, please visit Alpha II's website, call (800) 476-8477, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions helping practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serve as trusted advisors, committed to the success of its providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with more than 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Renée Durrance

Alpha II, LLC

info@alphaii.com

(800) 476-8477

SOURCE: Alpha II, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/696025/Alpha-II-LLC-and-Greenway-Health-to-be-Featured-in-Award-Winning-Documentary-Series-Viewpoint-with-Dennis-Quaid