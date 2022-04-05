MHHC Enterprises Inc.: MHHC Enterprises, Inc. Files Application to Uplist to the OTCQB

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / MHHC Enterprises Inc. ("MHHC") or the "Company") (OTC PINK:MHHC) a diversified holding company, has filed its application with OTC Markets Group, Inc. on March 29, 2022 to uplist from the OTC Pink market to the OTCQB market. Acceptance to the OTCQB would provide additional transparency of the Company to investors. MHHC intends to fulfill the OTCQB reporting requirements under the Regulation A Reporting Standard (Tier 2).

"We're excited to take our next step in trading on the OTCQB. Now that our application has been submitted, we look forward to the OTC Markets Group's review and ensuing correspondence," stated Frank Hawley, CEO of MHHC Enterprises.

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc. (MHHC) is a diversified holding company, focused on its core businesses: MHHC Warranty and Services Inc., MHHC Reinsurance, Inc. and ONBLi, Inc. Currently MHHC products are sold through over 1,000 retail locations selling Extended Service Contracts (ESC) across the United States and online. MHHC is a leading national provider of help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries and consumers. Additionally, the Company's organization creates and specializes service programs for a variety of manufacturers and commercial construction such as heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industries. The Company's call center processes claims and service calls offering warranty support solutions for a variety of businesses.

MHHC prides itself in offering troubleshooting solutions over the phone and developing processes to eliminate overhead costs of shipping and timely repairs on approved claims. The highly skilled staff at MHHC consistently provides mission-critical solutions and results that assist industries and manufacturers in driving down warranty support and repair costs for their organization.

