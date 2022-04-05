Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) ("the Company"), a company that was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. CEO of the Company, Shannon Wilkinson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on the Company's latest achievements, and asked about their sales progress. "Sales are imminent," shared Wilkinson. "We brought on Brent Watkins in the beginning of January to lead our business development, and reach out to some of his contacts from the time he was with the FBI," she explained. "We hope to have some news in the coming month about some clients coming onboard, as well as our partnership with Vation Ventures."

"This partnership is identifying strategic channel partners for Tego Cyber," continued Wilkinson. "Essentially partners that have existing relationships with customers that would find value in adding threat intelligence into their offering," she said. "Vation Ventures has started making introductions and we're starting to have those conversations with those strategic partners now."

"Where are we at with the Splunk integration?" asked Jolly. "That is complete and it is available," said Wilkinson. "We had our soft launch at the end of October," she added. "We are also having some strategic discussions with potential Chief Revenue Officers (CRO), who would really take the reins and lead the sales team from a strategic and executive standpoint."

Jolly then commented on the Company's lack of convertible debt, and asked about their financials. "Our burn rate has gone up a bit and is probably around $120,000 to $130,000 now, but we are comfortable with the funding that we have now," said Wilkinson. "We don't have any convertible debt that we have to worry about. We did take on some convertible notes early on, but because our initial S1 is fully subscribed, we were able to pay that off."

"How do you feel about recruiting the talent that you need to move forward with your company?" asked Jolly. "We have been fortunate through our founding team, as well as our Board of Directors, to have an extensive network within our group where we can reach out to people," shared Wilkinson. "We haven't run into any issues finding and identifying the right talent," she added, noting that the Company has also taken a unique approach in finding its software developers, which pairs entry level developers with seasoned professionals to help them enter the industry. We have now taken that model and applied to our cybersecurity analysts as well."

"Could you tell our listeners about the potential of cybersecurity threats as the Ukraine invasion continues?" asked Jolly. Wilkinson elaborated on the dangers of a Russian cybersecurity attack and what it could mean for the lives of everyday people. "It is typically critical infrastructure that is being targeted by Russia in these cyber attacks," she explained. "Unless we shore up our defenses and make sure that we are protecting our critical infrastructure, as well as our organization, we have the potential to see those type of destructive attacks that we would not be able to recover from here in the United States."

To close the interview, Wilkinson shared her excitement for the Company's potential throughout 2022 as they work to bring new customers on board. She also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's updates and current projects.

To hear Shannon Wilkinson's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8060908-tego-cyber-inc-discusses-2022-revenue-potential-and-strategic-growth-plans-with-the-stock-day-po.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) ("the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian Threat Intelligence Platform takes in vetted and curated threat data and ) utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, Devo, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Tego Contact:

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

USA

Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)

Tel: 725-726-7840 (International)

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Tego Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: TGCB@crescendo-ir.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119318