Cado Security, provider of the cloud investigation platform, today announced it has extended support to serverless environments. The extended support delivers visibility and analysis of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Fargate and Lambda, enabling customers to gain enhanced context to simplify cloud investigation and response.

Organizations have increasingly adopted a container-based and serverless approach to allow for greater efficiency, agility, and cost savings. However, the ephemeral and dynamic nature of such resources makes investigations extremely challenging. The Cado Response platform delivers unprecedented visibility at scale, empowering security teams to efficiently investigate and respond to cyber incidents at cloud speed.

"Once suspicious activity is detected, it's critical that security teams can efficiently investigate and respond," said James Campbell, CEO and Co-Founder, Cado Security. "The challenge with container-based and serverless infrastructure is that evidence can disappear in the blink of an eye. Expanding the capabilities of the Cado Response platform to serverless environments, through the support of AWS Fargate and Lambda, enables security teams to investigate critical evidence and ensure proper and timely response."

With Cado Response, security teams gain forensic-level detail, without forensic-level effort. Through the power of automation, the Cado Response platform enables security teams to capture evidence across server-based, container-based, and serverless environments with ease. This includes key files and folders, from AWS Fargate a serverless compute engine for containers that works with both Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes (EKS). The platform also empowers security teams to analyze the execution of AWS Lambda serverless functions alongside other valuable data sources in a single timeline to deliver enhanced visibility and context to support incident investigations.

"The challenges associated with gaining adequate visibility across serverless environments has created blindspots, which attackers are leveraging to their advantage," said Jason Pfeiffer

Chief Strategy Officer, ReliaQuest. "The pace of attacker innovation never slows, so it's absolutely critical that security technology adapts at the same rapid pace. By extending support to AWS Fargate and Lambda, Cado Security further demonstrates its commitment to remain at the forefront of cloud investigation and response."

To learn more about how the Cado Response platform supports investigations of container-based and serverless environments, visit: https://www.cadosecurity.com/.

About Cado Security

Cado Security provides the cloud investigation platform that empowers security teams to respond to threats at cloud speed. By automating data capture and processing across cloud and container environments, Cado Response effortlessly delivers forensic-level detail and unprecedented context to simplify cloud investigation and response. Backed by Blossom Capital and Ten Eleven Ventures, Cado Security has offices in the United States and United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/ or follow us on Twitter @cadosecurity.

