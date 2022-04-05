Today JAGGAER receives the Customers' Choice distinction for P2P solutions, becoming one of only two companies to repeat from last year.

The Customers' Choice is based purely on feedback and reviews from customers in Gartner Peer Insights and was aggregated in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Procure-to-Pay Suites.

"It's not enough to have a good product anymore, everyone has a good product. But not many companies can claim that they're a true partner, and that's what customers are really after. A technology partner to support them, grow with them and help them execute their strategy and achieve their goals," JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau said.

"That's our mission at JAGGAER: enabling customers for success and helping them reach our mutual vision of Autonomous Commerce. It's a mission that'll never be finished in my eyes; we're always going to strive to do better for our customers. But to get this Customers' Choice distinction twice in a row now means that we're on the right track," Bureau concluded.

As one customer put it: "The Best Procure-To-Pay Suite: JAGGAER ONE is a very reasonable purchase to pay for software. It allows us to make comprehensive money transactions securely. It is a trustworthy app and we are very satisfied with its inclusive spending management suite. It is an essential way to demand products and to pay bills etc. A procure-to-pay suite is a common but necessary option to make our deals safe. However, JAGGAER ONE offers us the best technique to pay invoices. It is a vital resource for online shopping and automatic inquiry. Buyers and suppliers always require a procurement solution for their invoicing. It is satisfying to find such software which is secure and provides the best billing and paying methods. JAGGAER ONE is the best option among all the other procurement solutions. We have experienced the best services to enhance our billing techniques because of JAGGAER ONE.." Read the full review here.

GARTNER and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

