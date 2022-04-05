Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) -West Island Brands Inc. (CSE: WIB) (FSE: 39N0) (OTC Pink: WIBFF) ("West Island" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that West Island subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. D.B.A West Island Culture has reached a major milestone by achieving one million dollars in revenue for the month of March 2022. This increase in revenue comes on the heels of the Company's entry into the province of Ontario. The month to month increase over the previous month's sales represents an approximate 200 percent increase in revenue. This increase was largely the result of a new SKU, Platinum Cake, in Ontario. Beginning in May, two OUESTTM brand premium SKU's will be available in the province with the addition of Grand Pa's stash.

West Island CEO, Boris Ziger states, "The province of Ontario is the largest market for cannabis in Canada and has an appetite for the high THC, terpene rich premium product in which West Island specialises. As we build on our success in Ontario we will continue our entry into other markets, beginning with sales in the province of Quebec, in the near future."

About West Island

West Island is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. The Company continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for West Island including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award winning chocolatier, the Company intends on introducing edibles into the West Island product mix.

