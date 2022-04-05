Complements Alira Health's Established US and EU Mediterranean Clinical Operations with a Strong Central European Presence

Alira Health, a global health care advisory and technology company, announced that it has acquired a full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO), Sourcia, that provides services for Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials with a focus on biotech, medical devices, and digital therapeutics. Founded in 2012, Sourcia is based in Europe, with headquarters in Zevenbergen, The Netherlands, and operational offices in Munich, Germany, and Vienna, Austria.

"The increasing need for time-efficient and cost-effective drug development is driving demand for CRO services. We believe that Sourcia's integrated outsourcing model is particularly suited to the needs of today's market," said Benjamin Chambon, Chief Commercial Officer of Alira Health. "Sourcia is a well-established player in the European CRO market with a deeply experienced leadership team and a strong reputation in the VC community for a pattern of innovation. We are incredibly honored to welcome them to Alira Health."

"Sourcia's unique integrated outsourcing model lets biotech and MedTech clients manage clinical trials with the highest level of effectiveness, efficiency, and trust", said Verena Koepke, Managing Partner of Sourcia. "We are extremely pleased to become part of Alira Health and expand our capabilities of full-service clinical work. Alira Health's broad range of tech-enabled consulting and advisory services, complemented by its mission to humanize healthcare, is where our industry is headed."

About Sourcia:

Sourcia founded in 2012, is a Contract Research Organization, that specifically focuses on providing clinical trial services for Phase I to Phase IV Pre- and Post CE marking-related clinical trials. Sourcia is located in Europe with its Headquarters in Zevenbergen, The Netherlands, and with its operational offices in Munich, Germany, and Vienna, Austria. Sourcia's target is to focus on small-to-medium-sized biotech and medical device companies located in Europe. The team has years of practical experience and will support its clients on the road to success by finding the best-unbiased outsourcing solution for them and their businesses.

www.sourcia.eu.

About Alira Health:

Alira Health is an international patient-centric and technology-enabled advisory firm whose mission is to humanize healthcare. We work with healthcare and life sciences organizations looking for support across their entire solutions lifecycle. From development to medical care, we complement our clients' expertise with a full spectrum of services including research and clinical development solutions, technology-powered consulting, and real-world evidence.

Our integrated and multidisciplinary team of over 500 scientists, strategists, economists, clinicians, and biostatisticians collaborate across our North American, European, and Asian offices and advise 80% of the top 50% of MedTech companies and 75% of the top 50% of Pharma companies.

Learn more at https://alirahealth.com/.

