Complementary Solution Provides Critical Brand Protection and Email Security For Mutual Customers

Red Sift, integrated cloud email and brand protection platform provider, today announced that the company is rapidly expanding its strategic investment in Microsoft technologies, further aligning with its products and services, and elevating Red Sift as a valuable email security service for mutual customers. The relationship is a natural extension of Red Sift's participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) program and Red Sift products are now hosted in Microsoft Azure environments in the European Union and the United States.

Red Sift is committed to providing flexibility, high levels of service, and data residency options to all organizations with a 'cybersecurity first' mindset. Further, the enhanced relationship enables Microsoft representatives to participate in the Azure IP Co-Sell program for Red Sift products and comes shortly after Red Sift's $54 million Series B funding, which will serve as a key catalyst to further grow its relationship with Microsoft.

Red Sift enables security-first organizations to successfully secure their email communications to protect their employees, vendors and customers. The purpose-built suite of cybersecurity solutions is the most comprehensive on the market for automated BIMI and DMARC deployment. This enables companies to block phishing attacks, analyze the security of inbound communication for company-wide email threats, and monitor and safeguard valuable customer data.

"We're excited to build on our strong working relationship with Microsoft, a cloud and security leader focused on delivering email protection," said Sr. VP of Strategy at Red Sift, Chuck Swenberg. "Our shared vision of building accessible and scalable technology is what makes this such a key relationship as we create a complementary solution set for joint customers."

"At Microsoft, we look to build enduring, ongoing relationships with partners like Red Sift protecting e-mail and other hybrid work essentials," said Parri Munsell, senior director, Microsoft Security Marketing. "With increasingly sophisticated cyber criminals targeting email communications, the Red Sift platform helps Microsoft 365 customers to enhance the security of their systems."

If you're interested to learn more about how Red Sift products complement Microsoft, please visit our dedicated partnership page or get in touch via contact@redsift.com.

About Red Sift

Red Sift enables security-first organizations to successfully communicate with and ensure the trust of their employees, vendors and customers. As the only integrated cloud email and brand protection platform, Red Sift automates BIMI and DMARC processes, makes it easy to identify and stop business email compromise, and secures domains from impersonation to prevent attacks. Founded in 2015, Red Sift is a global organization with international offices in the UK, Spain, Australia, and North America. It boasts a client base of all sizes and across all industries, including Wise, Telefonica, Pipedrive, ITV, Dominos, and top global law firms. Find out how Red Sift is delivering actionable cybersecurity insights to its global customers at redsift.com.

