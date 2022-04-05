The leader in text message marketing accelerates global expansion to help brands engage their customers and drive revenue; also hires Anup Khera as VP and GM of International

Attentive, the conversational commerce platform, today announced it has officially expanded internationally, opening its London office-the company's first outside of the US. Industry veteran Anup Khera has joined the company as VP and GM of International to lead the go-to-market expansion in both the EMEA and APAC regions.

As demand for the Attentive platform continues to grow, the company will build out its international team to work with brands around the world, helping them harness the value of SMS marketing. By tapping into Attentive's expertise, brands will drive more revenue and provide relevant, personalized, and localized communications to better engage their customers.

"The first step of our international expansion is the UK, as it is a smartphone-first market with some of the world's highest smartphone usage numbers and the second-highest mobile commerce penetration of retail sales globally," said Anup Khera, VP and GM of International at Attentive. "The amount of innovative brands based in the UK who want to provide highly curated commerce experiences to consumers makes this market perfect for personalized SMS. This expansion will allow us to be globally focused and strategically support a growing number of businesses looking to better reach and service their customers."

Attentive has already been facilitating SMS marketing programs for brands with global footprints, including ones based in Canada, the UK, and Australia. These programs are designed with privacy compliance in mind and include tailored opt-in flows and straightforward opt-out mechanisms to meet evolving requirements. Introducing SMS marketing to more regions will open up a new revenue stream for brands outside the US and give US-based brands an opportunity to expand their marketing efforts into new territories.

