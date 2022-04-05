Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of OX2 AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm 45/22

On request of OX2 AB (publ), company registration number 556675-7497, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from April 6, 2022. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 272,517,586 shares. Short Name: OX2 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016075337 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 227438 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 272,517,586 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 60 Energy ------------------------------ Supersector code: 6010 Energy ------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB