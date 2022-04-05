Andersen Global continues to bolster its Latin American platform as tax advisory firm SKATT becomes the latest member firm in Mexico to join the global organization. SKATT, a collaborating firm since 2020, extends the organization's existing tax and legal capabilities in the region alongside member firm Andersen in Mexico.

Led by Office Managing Director Jaime Rojas, SKATT offers a suite of customized tax services, including international tax, litigation, foreign trade and customs, and transfer pricing. Consistently recognized by Leaders League, ITR World Tax and World Transfer Pricing, the firm and its professionals operate in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Queretaro.

"By becoming a member firm of Andersen Global, we will be able to extend our reach and provide seamless, quality service with additional global capabilities," said Office Managing Director Jaime Rojas. "Our firm has grown tremendously over these past few years and working alongside Andersen Global demonstrates our commitment to our clients as we strive to be a benchmark organization."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "The team at SKATT has worked seamlessly with the professionals of our member and collaborating firms in the region. Their addition as a member firm adds depth to our resources in the region as we continue to focus on providing clients with comprehensive coverage and service in Latin America and globally."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 10,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 336 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

