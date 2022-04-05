Portuguese utility EDP has won the largest project in Portugal's latest procurement exercise. It has agreed to pay -€4(-$4.39)/MWh for a 15-year contract, but with a 30-year grid connection for the floating array and other renewables projects.Portugal's Directorate General for Energy and Geology (DGEG) wrapped up the country's first auction for floating PV projects this week. The regulator selected seven projects ranging in size from 8MW to 100MW, for a total capacity of 263MW. It launched the procurement exercise in late November. The projects will be built at seven different dams: Alqueva, ...

