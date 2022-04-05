Zhonghuan Semiconductor has ramped up wafer prices, China Resource Power has secured 5GW of solar panels, and GCL-Poly is preparing to rebrand as GCL Technology Holdings. China's Guangxi Zhuang region, meanwhile, has announced plans to deploy 16GW of PV.Solar manufacturer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has increased the prices of all its 170 um-thick solar wafers. The price for G1 products (158.75 mm/223 mm) is CNY 5.74 ($0.90) per unit, up 2.5% over the previous price. M10 (182 mm) wafers are priced at CNY 6.79 each, 2.1% higher than the previous price. The price of G12 (210 mm) wafers is CNY 9.05, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...