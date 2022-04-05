Flair Airlines Launches New Flights from Windsor

Flights begin operating out of Windsor in July

In addition to Tucson, Flair is introducing service to Halifax starting at $49 and Montreal starting at $29 from Windsor

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, is excited to expand service to Windsor International Airport. In addition to the recently announced route to Tucson, Arizona, Flair will be adding two new routes to Halifax International Airport and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

Twice-weekly service to Halifax begins on July 8, while twice-weekly service to Montreal begins on July 7. Windsor is close to neighboring Detroit, offering the opportunity for Canadians to discover both cities affordably.

"As our summer schedule continues to grow, we're here to offer Canadians even more affordable options for travel. Now, along with Tucson, we're excited to connect residents of Windsor to Halifax and Montreal," said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. "Windsor is an exciting new market for us and we're happy to continue to grow our service here. We're confident that Windsor will be a popular new destination in our growing network."

"Flair Airlines brings an important service offering to our region and their business model aligns with the vison Mark Galvin and the Board of Directors have for YQG's growth," said Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor. "As we begin to re-open after two long years of COVID-19, the pent up demand for travel options will be significant. I'm hopeful today's announcement is just the beginning of YQG's partnership with Flair!"

Windsor International Airport is part of Flair's recently announced Winter Base in Tucson, which will see the airline overnight an aircraft and crew in Tucson several nights a week during the winter season. The partnership will bring service to Tucson from Windsor for years to come.

One-way fares, including taxes and fees, begin at $29 to Montreal and $49 to Halifax from Windsor. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. All routes are available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

