Medline International B.V., a leading manufacturer and distributor of healthcare supplies in Europe, and Medi-Globe Group, headquartered in Germany, announced today that Medline has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of shares of ASID BONZ GmbH from Medi-Globe Group.

ASID BONZ is a leading supplier to hospitals in Germany, offering high-quality surgery, anesthesia, ward-supply and urology products. ASID BONZ was founded in 1811 and is known worldwide for the development of the first anesthetic ether. In 2021, ASID BONZ recorded over 30mio Euros in revenues and served over 1.100 hospitals in Germany.

With similar business models and reputations for outstanding customer service, the two companies have an excellent strategic fit. Looking forward, Medline will make the ASID BONZ brand available outside of Germany to its broad European customer base. Within Germany, the ASID BONZ sales force will have access to Medline products to strengthen their partnership with customers.

"We are excited to increase our product offering and work with this award-winning organization with a renowned customer focus", said Tripp Amdur, Medline Europe Group President. "Medline is a relatively new player in urology and anesthesia. This acquisition grows our presence in these areas of the hospital. ASID BONZ's employees, products and service have a long-standing and trusted reputation and this combination will enable us to better meet the needs of our healthcare customers and become a more valued partner".

Martin Lehner, CEO of Medi-Globe Group adds: "ASID BONZ is known for its unwavering commitment to its customers, providing high-quality medical products that are used to treat patients every day. We are sure that under the ownership of Medline, ASID BONZ will provide substantial avenues of growth in the future. The sale increases Medi-Globe's focus on the core business the development and marketing of innovative single-use products for minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures".

Transaction Details

We anticipate the investment will be completed in May 2022 once merger control approval has been obtained and other closing conditions have been fulfilled.

About Medline

With 27,000 employees worldwide and an especially strong presence in North America and Europe, Medline is a leading global healthcare company that manufactures and distributes quality medical and surgical supplies with superior value. Medline takes pride in serving its customers' needs and improving healthcare around the globe, every day. Medline Europe was established in 2011. Since then, the company has expanded rapidly throughout the continent, serving customers in 27 European countries and with offices, manufacturing and distribution centers across the continent. Learn more about Medline at medline.eu

About Medi-Globe Group

The Medi-Globe Group is an innovative, fast-growing and internationally oriented medical technology group in the fields of urology, gastroenterology and pneumology. The head office is in Achenmuehle in Chiemgau, Bavaria, around 70 kilometers south of Munich. Around 670 employees work for the Medi-Globe Group, which was founded in 1990, in Germany, France, the Czech Republic, China, Brazil, the Netherlands and Austria. Customers include university clinics, specialist clinics, special medical facilities and specialists in gastroenterology, urology and pneumology in around 120 countries worldwide. The managing directors are Martin Lehner (CEO), Christian Klein (COO), Dr. Nikolaus König (CFO) and Marc Jablonowski (CTIO). More information at www.medi-globe.com

