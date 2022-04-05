The modern connected audit, risk, and compliance platform also draws customer praise in more than 20 categories, including Best Usability, Easiest Implementation, and Best Results.

AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced it has once again been rated as the Market Leader in the Audit Management and GRC Spring 2022 Grid Reports from G2.com, Inc. AuditBoard has now taken the top rating in Audit Management for 10 consecutive quarters, and in GRC for 9 consecutive quarters, while continuing to be lauded by its customers for the unrivaled usability and business impact of its innovative connected risk platform.

AuditBoard's top rankings in the G2 Spring 2022 Grid Reports come as the company continues to launch innovative new features to empower teams to successfully navigate the digital transformation of audit, risk, and compliance programs. In March AuditBoard announced the availability of Automation Analytics, a powerful new automation and analytics solution for internal audit, SOX, and IT Compliance teams that leverages best-in-class applications and data sources to automate processes and streamline data analysis within AuditBoard's award-winning platform.

"We're honored to receive continued high marks from our customers as we introduce new innovations to help them streamline their audit, risk, and compliance programs and deliver increased strategic value to their businesses," said John Reese, AuditBoard's Chief Marketing Officer. "The twenty-plus badges awarded to AuditBoard this quarter are evidence that our user-centric approach to building transformative solutions continues to resonate."

Strong demand for AuditBoard's innovative audit, risk, and compliance solutions continues to drive rapid growth and market recognition for the company, which announced the grand opening of its European headquarters last month. More than 1,400 organizations now leverage the power of AuditBoard's platform to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance programs, including six of the Fortune 10 and more than 30% of the Fortune 500. In addition, AuditBoard's platform was recognized in February by the International Cloud Awards as Best SaaS for the Enterprise.

To receive a complimentary copy of the complete G2 Spring 2022 Grid Report, visit AuditBoard.com.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management. More than 30% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005449/en/

Contacts:

Morgan Mason

auditboard@bocacommunications.com