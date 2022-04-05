This Announcement and the Information Contained Herein Is Restricted and Not for Release, Publication or Distribution, in Whole or in Part, Directly or Indirectly, in or Into the United States or Any Other Jurisdiction in Which the Release, Publication or Distribution Would Be Unlawful.

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK", the "Group" or the "Company"), a leading SaaS provider to the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, today announced that its Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Annual Report and Accounts"), Notice of the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") and form of proxy for the 2022 AGM have each been sent or otherwise made available to shareholders and are available to view or download on the Company's website: https://investors.motork.io.

The Company's 2022 AGM will be held at 11.00 a.m. (CEST) on Thursday, 28 April 2022 as a virtual meeting.

All voting on the resolutions at the AGM will be conducted via a poll, which means shareholders should submit their proxies as soon as possible. Full details of the operation and arrangements for the 2022 AGM, including how to vote, speak and attend the event, are set out in the Notice of AGM.

Any questions shareholders wish to raise should be submitted to generalmeetings@motork.io, in advance, with the heading "AGM Question".

To have the right to attend, speak and vote at the meeting, shareholders must be registered in either the registers administered by the intermediaries, as referred to in the Securities Giro Act (Wet giraal effectenverkeer), or MotorK's register of members, no later than 11:00 a.m. (CEST) on Tuesday, 26 April 2022

The electronic platform that will be used to host the 2022 AGM will enable shareholders to submit a separate poll card during the electronic meeting but, to ease administration, the Company requests that proxies be lodged in advance wherever possible.

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 400 employees and ten offices in seven countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: Kemp House, 152 City Road, London EC1V 2NX3 Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or www.investors.motork.io.

