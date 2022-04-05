Cinedigm Corp.: DMR Further Expands Presence on the Roku Channel with the Launch of AsianCrush

Linear Channel Now Available on The Roku Channel, Will Provide Viewers with the Best in Pan-Asian Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / The Roku Channel and DMR have further expanded their relationship through today's linear launch of AsianCrush in the U.S.

AsianCrush is dedicated to bringing fans the best of pan-Asian entertainment. From popular Korean TV dramas and blockbuster movies to festival circuit darlings and cult classics, you'll find the cutting edge in entertainment from South Korea, Japan, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and more. In addition to this 24/7, free ad supported streaming television (FAST) channel, AsianCrush is also available as a video-on-demand web experience (www.asiancrush.com) and app (free, or with a premium subscription for ad-free).

Said DMR's Director of Digital Distribution and Content Strategy John Stack, "Our relationship with The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Canada has been mutually-beneficial since it began nearly two years ago, and we're pleased to find new opportunities to utilize what each company does best. We believe The Roku Channel users will enjoy viewing the wide variety of Asian entertainment that AsianCrush consistently delivers, and are delighted to be expanding the reach of this popular, premium content."

DMR previously launched AsianCrush, RetroCrush and Midnight Pulp on The Roku Channel in Canada last December with the premieres of the three DMR streaming channels marking the company's linear entry into the Canadian marketplace. In November 2020 DMR's RetroCrush, Midnight Pulp and Cocoro channels launched on The Roku Channel in the U.S.

About DMR

DMR (Digital Media Rights) is a pioneering digital media and entertainment company founded a decade ago by industry veterans David Chu and Michael Hong. The company specializes in OTT channels, social media, digital distribution and advertising. DMR is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cinedigm, a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases.

DMR's OTT brands - AsianCrush (pan-Asian), Cinehouse (entertainment for superfans), Cinehouse Selects (arthouse films), Cocoro (kids/family), KMTV (K-Pop), Midnight Pulp (horror/thriller/action) and RetroCrush (classic anime) - are available as VOD apps on connected TV devices, smart TVs, gaming consoles and mobile; on the web; and/or as linear, free ad supported television (FAST) channels on several popular streaming platforms. Its DMR Social division curates social video channels for most of the above brands, as well as C-Crush (Chinese TV shows and movies), Cinehouse Romance (romance), K-Crush (Korean pop culture) and QTTV (LGBTQ+).

DMR is also one of the industry's largest content aggregators and distributors, with a catalog of more than 7,500 premium titles from around the world, which it distributes to leading platforms from Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV and TUBI, to cable VOD, iTunes, Google Play and more. Additionally, the DMR Advertising Marketplace provides video and display ads via direct sales and programmatic channels while connecting brands and media buying agencies to premium publishers.

DMR Media Contacts:

Don Ciaramella / Matt Biscuiti

The Lippin Group

212.986.7080

don@lippingroup.com/ matt@lippingroup.com

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/696197/DMR-Further-Expands-Presence-on-the-Roku-Channel-with-the-Launch-of-AsianCrush