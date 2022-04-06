Positive safety and efficacy results for BIOCERA-VET (arthrodesis and canine osteosarcoma) and VISCO-VET (canine osteoarthritis)

(arthrodesis and canine osteosarcoma) and VISCO-VET (canine osteoarthritis) Initiation of the pivotal European multicentric clinical study evaluating VISCO-VET in canine osteoarthritis

in canine osteoarthritis Commercialization of BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery and BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma in several European countries

Bone Surgery and BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma in several European countries Strong cash position of €5.63m at December 31, 2021 giving two years of financial visibility

TheraVet ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET) (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, today announces its annual results for the year to December 31, 2021, provides a business update and confirms its development and commercial prospects for 2022.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, said: "2021 was a very exciting and fruitful year for the Company. First the successful Initial Public Offering allowed and will allow Theravet to pursue its ambitious development program and notably the development of its 2 product lines, BIOCERA-VET and VISCO-VET. Also, 2021 was a major turning point for the Company which reached the commercial stage with its bone substitute product line, BIOCERA-VET

Full year 2021 financial results

€ (Belgian GAAP) December 21 December 20 Revenue 12,348 0 Other operating income 2,181,390 1,220,017 Stock of finished goods and work in progress 54,843 0 Produced fixed assets 1,930,219 987,810 Operating grants 54,199 87,815 Other operating income 142,129 144,392 Total operating income 2,193,738 1,220,017 Purchases and expenses -3,364,356 -1,574,818 COGS -63,972 0 R&D expenses -1,152,580 -639,134 IPO exceptional expenses -174,932 0 Marketing Sales expenses -199,622 -525 G&A expenses -1.009.862 -465,452 Staff expenses -762,085 -468,689 Other operating charges -1,303 -6,115 EBITDA -1,170,618 -354,801 Depreciation and amortization -558,294 -46,399 EBIT -1,728,912 -401,200 Financial income 261,088 12,247 Profit/loss for the period before taxes -1,467,824 -388,953 Taxes, Adjustment of income taxes and write-back of provisions 126,974 490 Net Profit/loss -1,340,850 -388,463 Net Cash 5,631,418 2,167,462

During 2021, TheraVet generated its first revenues following the launch of BIOCERA-VETBone Surgery in Belgium in April, in France and the Netherlands in October and of BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma in December in the same countries.

The Company also generated €1.93 million of "Produced fixed asset" as a result of the activation of development expenses related to the BIOCERA-VET and VISCO-VET programs.

In accordance with the roadmap presented at the time of the IPO, the increase in "Purchases and expenses" reflects the development of preclinical and clinical programs, the commercialization of BIOCERA-VET products and the structuring of the Company:

COGS are counted for the first year: Increased by €0.06 million as compared to 2020 resulting from the commercialisation of BIOCERA-VET products.

R&D expenses contributed to the main part of expenses with €1.15 million and increased by €0.51 million as compared to 2020.

The increase is mainly the result of(i) BIOCERA-VET development with €0.29 million in December 2021 for the validation of the manufacturing process of BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery and for the clinical studies in order to support the products with safety and efficacy data as compared to €0.26 million in December 2020 and (ii) VISCO-VET development with €0.84 millions in December 2021 contributing to preclinical and clinical developments with the launch of the European pivotal study and the initiation of the validation of the GMP manufacturing process as compared to €0.47 million in December 2020.

IPO exceptional expenses increased by €0.17 million as compared to 2020 and related to the preparation of the Initial Public Offering.

Marketing Sales expenses increased by €0.20 million as compared to marginal expenses of 2020 resulting from the effort of the Company to prepare the commercial launch of the BIOCERA-VET products.

G&A expenses increased by €0.54 million as compared to 2020 mainly as a result of

the effort to increase visibility of the Company to the investors by participating in financial events or promoting the Company,

the lawyers support in the preparation of the different partnership agreements negotiated and signed over 2021 and early 2022,

the increase of the operational consultants to structure and strengthen the Company.

Staff expenses increased to €0.76 million in December 2021 as compared to €0.47 million as a result of the structuring of the Company including the recruitment of 7 employees in 2021.

Finally, the amortization of development expenses related to the BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery and VISCO-VET programs resulted in an operating loss of €1.7 million and a net loss of €1.34 million.

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021 amounted to €5.63 million allowing to fund operation at least until first quarter of 2024.

Operational highlights (including events after closure of the financial year)

BIOCERA-VET, the most comprehensive line of bone substitutes

2021 was the year of the development of BIOCERA-VET, TheraVet's line of bone substitutes.

Highlights on the R&D program

The Company announced positive results in the target clinical indications:

In July 2021, BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma was used successfully in a multidisciplinary approach to the treatment of osteosarcoma in dogs.

In November 2021, positive safety and efficacy results of BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma cementoplasty as a palliative option for canine osteosarcoma were reported with:

Improvement of quality of life

Reduction of pain for up to 6 months after the treatment

Low complication rate

In February 2022, the positive safety and efficacy results of BIOCERA-VET Bone surgery in canine arthrodesis (fusion of carpal or tarsal joint) were confirmed on an enlarged cohort of patients (27 dogs). In this study, BIOCERA-VET was shown to be at least as effective as autologous bone graft but with a lower complication rate (0% vs 25%) and a reduced surgery time (30 to 45 min), positioning BIOCERA-VET as a valuable alternative to the reference procedure. Results were presented and awarded by the "Best Poster Presentation" in February 2022 at an American world-class orthopedic conference, Veterinary Orthopedic Conference (VOS).

Highlights on commercialization

The commercialization of BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery was initiated in April 2021 in Belgium, and extended to France and the Netherlands in October 2021. BIOCERA -VET Osteosarcoma was launched in December 2021 in the same countries.

Commercial expansion was pursued in March 2022 with the launch in the United Kingdom and Ireland, representing the 3rd biggest companion animal market in Europe with more than 16 millions dogs.

In January 2022, in order to support the Company in sales and according to the Company's strategy, TheraVet signed a distribution agreement with Centravet, one of France's leading wholesaler/distributor of animal health products.

Highlights on the partnership agreements

To build the most comprehensive line of vet bone substitutes the Company signed two additional major partnerships

In November 2021, signing of an exclusive distribution and research partnership with INNOTERE Gmbh (Germany) significantly expanding TheraVet's synthetic bone substitutes portfolio with (i) 2 complementary bone graft lines, (ii) 3D-bioprinted bone endoprostheses for patient-tailored bone grafting surgeries (iii) the development of novel generation proprietary products.

In February 2022, signing of an exclusive partnership with Industrie Biomediche Insubri SA (IBI, Switzerland) on a new biological bone graft product line, "BIOCERA-VET SmartGraft"; in order to provide the veterinary market with a unique and standardized biological bone graft solution combining quality and availability.

With these new partnerships, the Company has built one of the most comprehensive lines of bone substitutes available in the veterinary market.

VISCO-VET, a new solution in canine osteoarthritis and prevention of ligament rupture

VISCO-VET is a line of injectable intra-articular gels addressing dog articular diseases such as osteoarthritis and cranial cruciate ligament deficiencies, representing more than 40 millions patients in Europe and the United States.

In September 2021, laboratory proof-of-concept results were confirmed in a pilot clinical study evaluating VISCO-VET in canine osteoarthritis in client-owned dogs. A single intra-articular injection of VISCO-VET provided:

A statistically significant improvement in dog's mobility

A statistically significant reduction in dog's osteoarthritis-related pain

Long-lasting effects, and increasing over time, for up to 3 months after the injection

Well tolerated with no adverse event reported

The Company announced in September 2021 the launch of the pivotal European multicentric clinical study evaluating VISCO-VET in canine osteoarthritis in France and the Netherlands. Patient enrolment started in October 2021.

Strategy key milestones in 2022

In 2022, the Company intends to continue the development of its various assets and accelerate the ramping up of the commercialization of BIOCERA-VET. The resources will be allocated to achieving the following strategic objectives:

Launch of BIOCERA-VET line in the United States of America and in Germany (the biggest companion animal market in Europe), respectively during the first and second half of 2022

line in the United States of America and in Germany (the biggest companion animal market in Europe), respectively during the first and second half of 2022 Initiation of the pivotal European multicentric clinical evaluating VISCO-VET in canine osteoarthritis in Poland and Portugal anticipated in first semester 2022

in canine osteoarthritis in Poland and Portugal anticipated in first semester 2022 Continuation of the discussion with Regulatory Agencies in Europe and the United States in the preparation of the regulatory filing of VISCO-VET

Annual Report 2021

The 2021 annual report ending December 31, 2021 will be published April 07, 2022 and will be available on the Company's website, www.theravet-finances.com. The accounting data reported in this press release are consistent in all material respects with the financial statements audited by The Company's statutory auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Réviseurs d'Entreprise SRL and derived from the annual accounts.

Financial calendar 2022

Ordinary General Assembly: June 02, 2022

Half-year business update: June 30, 2022

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in Texas.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, the safety and clinical activity of TheraVet's pipelines and financial condition, results of operation and business outlook. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, those listed and fully described in the "Risk Factors" section in the Annual Report. TheraVet expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

Statements of operations and comprehensive loss

31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Operating 2.193.738 1.220.017 Turnover 12.348 Stocks of finished goods and work and contracts in progress: increase (decrease) 54.843 Produced fixed assets 1.930.219 987.810 Other operating income 196.327 232.207 Non-recurring operating charges Operating charges 3.922.649 1.621.217 Goods for resale, raw materials and consumables 63.972 Purchases 206.459 Stock: increase/decrease -142.487 Services and other goods 2.536.995 1.100.015 Remuneration, social security costs and pensions (+)/(-) 762.085 468.689 Amortisations of and other amounts written down on formation expenses, intangible and tangible fixed assets 558.294 46.399 Increase, decrease in amounts written off stocks contracts in progress and trade debtors: appropriations (write-backs) (+)/(-) Provisions for risks and charges appropriations (uses and write-backs) (+)/(-) Other operating charges 1.303 6.115 Operation charges carried to assets as restructuring costs Non-recurring operating charges Operating profit (loss) (+)/(-) -1.728.912 -401.200 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Financial income 310.197 37.146 Recurring financial income 310.197 37.146 Income from financial fixed assets 9.481 9.019 Other financial income 300.716 28.126 Non-recurring financial income Financial charges 49.109 24.899 Recurring financial charges 49.109 24.899 Interest and other debt charges 26.452 21.591 Other financial charges 22.657 3.308 Non-recurring financial charges Profit (loss) for the period before taxes (+)/(-) -1.467.824 -388.953 Transfer from postponed taxes Transfer to postponed taxes Income taxes (+)/(-) -126.974 -490 Taxes 2.596 Adjustment of income taxes and write-back of provisions 129.570 490 Profit (loss) for the period (+)/(-) -1.340.850 -388.463 Transfer from untaxed reserves Transfer to untaxed reserves Profit (loss) for the period available for appropriation (+)/(-) -1.340.850 -388.463

Statement of Financial Position

ASSETS 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 FIXED ASSETS 4.476.838 2.759.657 Formation expenses 818.975 0 Intangible fixed assets 4.263.509 2.572.374 Tangible fixed assets 29.841 24.600 Land and buildings Plant, machinery and equipment 20.401 23.076 Furniture and vehicles 9.440 1.524 Leasing and other rights Other tangible fixed assets Tangible assets under construction and advance payments made Financial fixed assets 183.489 162.683 Affiliated companies 171.564 Participating interests 8.749 Amounts receivable 162.815 Other financial fixed assets 11.925 Amounts receivable and cash guarantees 11.925 CURRENT ASSETS 6.155.650 2.350.911 Amounts receivable after more than one year Trade debtors Other amounts receivable Stocks and contracts in progress 197.330 Stocks 197.330 Raw materials and consumables 25.607 Work in progress 45.576 Finished goods 9.268 Goods purchased for resale 116.880 Contract in progress Amounts receivable within one year 279.243 90.863 Trade debtors 6.916 12.032 Other amounts receivable 272.327 78.831 Current investments Cash at bank and in hand 5.631.418 2.167.461 Deferred charges and accrued income 47.659 92.587 TOTAL ASSETS 11.451.463 5.110.567

LIABILITIES 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 EQUITY 9.647.627 3.391.683 Contributions 10.172.459 3.119.953 Issued capital 322.394 248.930 Uncalled capital Share premium account 9.850.065 2.871.023 Revaluation surplus Reserves Legal reserve Reserve not available In respect of own shares held Others Untaxed reserves Available reserves Accumulated profits (+)/ losses (-) -1.956.667 -615.817 Investment grants 1.431.835 887.547 PROVISIONS AND DEFERRED TAXES Provisions for liabilities and charges Deferred taxes AMOUNT PAYABLE 1.803.836 1.718.884 Amounts payable after more than one year 909.568 699.100 Financial debts 909.568 699.100 Subordinated loans 62.500 Other loans 847.068 699.100 Trade debts Advances received on contracts in progress Other amounts payable Amounts payable within one year 884.468 1.011.465 Current portion of amounts payable after more than one year 92.055 Financial debts Credit institutions Other loans Trade debts 540.165 285.097 Suppliers 540.165 285.097 Bills of exchange payable Advances received on contracts in progress Taxes, remuneration and social security 173.004 120.218 Taxes 16.674 2.341 Remuneration and social security 156.330 117.877 Other amounts payable 79.245 606.150 Accruals and deferred income 9.800 8.319 TOTAL LIABALITIES 11.451.463 5.110.567

Cash Flow Statement

Cash flow Statement 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Free cashflow -869.908 -326.797 Net cash used in operations -339.325 970.612 Net cash (used in)/from investing activities -3.094.450 -1.111.090 Net cash (used in)/from financing activities 7.767.640 2.553.307 Net cash (decrease)/increase 3.463.956 2.086.032 cash cash equivalents at opening 2.167.461 81.429 cash cash equivalents at closing 5.631.418 2.167.461

