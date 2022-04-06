Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien

WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 
06.04.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 5

6 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 05 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 429.5077 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 430 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 428 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 437,105 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,654,318, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 5 April 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
183430.00 08:32:1800058114406TRLO0LSE
885430.00 09:35:2900058116421TRLO0LSE
143430.00 09:53:3000058116775TRLO0LSE
873430.00 09:53:3000058116776TRLO0LSE
74430.00 09:53:3000058116777TRLO0LSE
774430.00 09:53:3000058116778TRLO0LSE
907430.00 09:53:3000058116779TRLO0LSE
912430.00 09:53:3000058116780TRLO0LSE
861430.00 09:53:3000058116781TRLO0LSE
1211430.00 09:53:3000058116782TRLO0LSE
844430.00 09:53:3000058116783TRLO0LSE
1109430.00 09:53:3000058116784TRLO0LSE
785429.00 09:54:0200058116804TRLO0LSE
300429.00 09:54:0300058116805TRLO0LSE
8429.50 09:59:4300058116955TRLO0LSE
811430.00 11:07:3000058119373TRLO0LSE
196430.00 11:10:0900058119448TRLO0LSE
954430.00 11:10:0900058119449TRLO0LSE
848430.00 11:10:0900058119450TRLO0LSE
838430.00 11:10:0900058119451TRLO0LSE
97430.00 11:10:0900058119452TRLO0LSE
929430.00 11:10:0900058119453TRLO0LSE
913430.00 11:10:0900058119454TRLO0LSE
983430.00 11:10:0900058119455TRLO0LSE
896429.50 11:10:1100058119457TRLO0LSE
954429.00 11:29:2500058120006TRLO0LSE
1039430.00 11:34:0200058120094TRLO0LSE
1032430.00 11:34:0200058120099TRLO0LSE
25000429.50 11:34:3600058120104TRLO0LSE
956430.00 11:45:0200058120266TRLO0LSE
562430.00 11:51:0200058120412TRLO0LSE
452430.00 11:51:0200058120413TRLO0LSE
1041429.50 12:06:3500058120686TRLO0LSE
179429.50 12:07:3500058120719TRLO0LSE
350429.50 12:07:3500058120718TRLO0LSE
443429.50 12:07:3500058120720TRLO0LSE
399429.50 12:14:5100058120952TRLO0LSE
994430.00 12:22:1900058121259TRLO0LSE
2441430.00 12:23:5500058121294TRLO0LSE
2044430.00 12:40:2700058121752TRLO0LSE
1265430.00 12:43:3000058121801TRLO0LSE
1093429.50 12:47:4500058121932TRLO0LSE
1299429.50 12:50:0800058121990TRLO0LSE
880429.50 12:55:3000058122102TRLO0LSE
986429.50 12:59:3800058122246TRLO0LSE
303430.00 13:05:1700058122488TRLO0LSE
58430.00 13:05:1700058122489TRLO0LSE
24430.00 13:05:1700058122490TRLO0LSE
300430.00 13:05:1700058122491TRLO0LSE
300430.00 13:05:1700058122492TRLO0LSE
44430.00 13:05:1700058122493TRLO0LSE
1079430.00 13:06:0800058122516TRLO0LSE
151430.00 13:08:0900058122549TRLO0LSE
968430.00 13:08:0900058122550TRLO0LSE
1024429.50 13:13:4800058122646TRLO0LSE
525429.00 13:24:3800058122867TRLO0LSE
446429.00 13:24:3800058122866TRLO0LSE
107428.50 13:35:4200058123150TRLO0LSE
283428.50 13:35:4200058123152TRLO0LSE
562428.50 13:35:4200058123151TRLO0LSE
350428.50 13:35:4200058123153TRLO0LSE
510428.00 13:42:1700058123355TRLO0LSE
358428.00 13:42:1700058123354TRLO0LSE
165428.00 13:42:1700058123356TRLO0LSE
917428.00 14:00:5600058123969TRLO0LSE
862428.00 14:06:0400058124152TRLO0LSE
1428.00 14:11:0400058124347TRLO0LSE
331428.00 14:11:0400058124346TRLO0LSE
360428.00 14:11:0400058124345TRLO0LSE
350428.00 14:11:0400058124344TRLO0LSE
845428.50 14:17:5600058124652TRLO0LSE
903428.50 14:22:4300058124844TRLO0LSE
198429.00 14:29:2000058125034TRLO0LSE
3122429.00 14:29:2000058125033TRLO0LSE
306429.00 14:29:2000058125032TRLO0LSE
1812429.00 14:35:1400058125356TRLO0LSE
1150429.00 14:40:1400058125580TRLO0LSE
1070429.00 14:44:1400058125715TRLO0LSE
1002429.50 14:45:2200058125734TRLO0LSE
680429.50 14:46:2800058125766TRLO0LSE
1000430.00 14:47:1800058125831TRLO0LSE
1030428.50 14:56:3900058126447TRLO0LSE
862429.00 15:01:1800058126701TRLO0LSE
847428.50 15:02:1000058126749TRLO0LSE
973428.00 15:07:1500058127094TRLO0LSE
1005428.50 15:19:0800058128070TRLO0LSE
350428.50 15:19:0800058128071TRLO0LSE
896430.00 15:30:3100058129154TRLO0LSE
952430.00 15:30:3100058129155TRLO0LSE
300430.00 15:30:3100058129156TRLO0LSE
943430.00 15:30:3100058129157TRLO0LSE
579430.00 15:48:3800058130575TRLO0LSE
464430.00 16:03:2300058132008TRLO0LSE
327430.00 16:03:2300058132009TRLO0LSE
546430.00 16:03:2300058132010TRLO0LSE
853430.00 16:03:2300058132011TRLO0LSE
891430.00 16:03:2300058132012TRLO0LSE
1027430.00 16:03:2300058132013TRLO0LSE
33429.50 16:04:0100058132079TRLO0LSE
300429.50 16:04:0100058132078TRLO0LSE
300429.50 16:04:0100058132077TRLO0LSE
226429.50 16:04:0100058132076TRLO0LSE
1016430.00 16:16:2500058133147TRLO0LSE
442430.00 16:16:2500058133148TRLO0LSE
300430.00 16:16:2500058133149TRLO0LSE
160430.00 16:16:2500058133150TRLO0LSE
52430.00 16:16:2500058133151TRLO0LSE
76429.50 16:19:0400058133387TRLO0LSE
171429.50 16:20:1100058133491TRLO0LSE
416429.50 16:20:1100058133490TRLO0LSE
454429.50 16:21:4100058133589TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
