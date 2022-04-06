Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

6 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 05 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 429.5077 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 430 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 428 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 437,105 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,654,318, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 5 April 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 183 430.00 08:32:18 00058114406TRLO0 LSE 885 430.00 09:35:29 00058116421TRLO0 LSE 143 430.00 09:53:30 00058116775TRLO0 LSE 873 430.00 09:53:30 00058116776TRLO0 LSE 74 430.00 09:53:30 00058116777TRLO0 LSE 774 430.00 09:53:30 00058116778TRLO0 LSE 907 430.00 09:53:30 00058116779TRLO0 LSE 912 430.00 09:53:30 00058116780TRLO0 LSE 861 430.00 09:53:30 00058116781TRLO0 LSE 1211 430.00 09:53:30 00058116782TRLO0 LSE 844 430.00 09:53:30 00058116783TRLO0 LSE 1109 430.00 09:53:30 00058116784TRLO0 LSE 785 429.00 09:54:02 00058116804TRLO0 LSE 300 429.00 09:54:03 00058116805TRLO0 LSE 8 429.50 09:59:43 00058116955TRLO0 LSE 811 430.00 11:07:30 00058119373TRLO0 LSE 196 430.00 11:10:09 00058119448TRLO0 LSE 954 430.00 11:10:09 00058119449TRLO0 LSE 848 430.00 11:10:09 00058119450TRLO0 LSE 838 430.00 11:10:09 00058119451TRLO0 LSE 97 430.00 11:10:09 00058119452TRLO0 LSE 929 430.00 11:10:09 00058119453TRLO0 LSE 913 430.00 11:10:09 00058119454TRLO0 LSE 983 430.00 11:10:09 00058119455TRLO0 LSE 896 429.50 11:10:11 00058119457TRLO0 LSE 954 429.00 11:29:25 00058120006TRLO0 LSE 1039 430.00 11:34:02 00058120094TRLO0 LSE 1032 430.00 11:34:02 00058120099TRLO0 LSE 25000 429.50 11:34:36 00058120104TRLO0 LSE 956 430.00 11:45:02 00058120266TRLO0 LSE 562 430.00 11:51:02 00058120412TRLO0 LSE 452 430.00 11:51:02 00058120413TRLO0 LSE 1041 429.50 12:06:35 00058120686TRLO0 LSE 179 429.50 12:07:35 00058120719TRLO0 LSE 350 429.50 12:07:35 00058120718TRLO0 LSE 443 429.50 12:07:35 00058120720TRLO0 LSE 399 429.50 12:14:51 00058120952TRLO0 LSE 994 430.00 12:22:19 00058121259TRLO0 LSE 2441 430.00 12:23:55 00058121294TRLO0 LSE 2044 430.00 12:40:27 00058121752TRLO0 LSE 1265 430.00 12:43:30 00058121801TRLO0 LSE 1093 429.50 12:47:45 00058121932TRLO0 LSE 1299 429.50 12:50:08 00058121990TRLO0 LSE 880 429.50 12:55:30 00058122102TRLO0 LSE 986 429.50 12:59:38 00058122246TRLO0 LSE 303 430.00 13:05:17 00058122488TRLO0 LSE 58 430.00 13:05:17 00058122489TRLO0 LSE 24 430.00 13:05:17 00058122490TRLO0 LSE 300 430.00 13:05:17 00058122491TRLO0 LSE 300 430.00 13:05:17 00058122492TRLO0 LSE 44 430.00 13:05:17 00058122493TRLO0 LSE 1079 430.00 13:06:08 00058122516TRLO0 LSE 151 430.00 13:08:09 00058122549TRLO0 LSE 968 430.00 13:08:09 00058122550TRLO0 LSE 1024 429.50 13:13:48 00058122646TRLO0 LSE 525 429.00 13:24:38 00058122867TRLO0 LSE 446 429.00 13:24:38 00058122866TRLO0 LSE 107 428.50 13:35:42 00058123150TRLO0 LSE 283 428.50 13:35:42 00058123152TRLO0 LSE 562 428.50 13:35:42 00058123151TRLO0 LSE 350 428.50 13:35:42 00058123153TRLO0 LSE 510 428.00 13:42:17 00058123355TRLO0 LSE 358 428.00 13:42:17 00058123354TRLO0 LSE 165 428.00 13:42:17 00058123356TRLO0 LSE 917 428.00 14:00:56 00058123969TRLO0 LSE 862 428.00 14:06:04 00058124152TRLO0 LSE 1 428.00 14:11:04 00058124347TRLO0 LSE 331 428.00 14:11:04 00058124346TRLO0 LSE 360 428.00 14:11:04 00058124345TRLO0 LSE 350 428.00 14:11:04 00058124344TRLO0 LSE 845 428.50 14:17:56 00058124652TRLO0 LSE 903 428.50 14:22:43 00058124844TRLO0 LSE 198 429.00 14:29:20 00058125034TRLO0 LSE 3122 429.00 14:29:20 00058125033TRLO0 LSE 306 429.00 14:29:20 00058125032TRLO0 LSE 1812 429.00 14:35:14 00058125356TRLO0 LSE 1150 429.00 14:40:14 00058125580TRLO0 LSE 1070 429.00 14:44:14 00058125715TRLO0 LSE 1002 429.50 14:45:22 00058125734TRLO0 LSE 680 429.50 14:46:28 00058125766TRLO0 LSE 1000 430.00 14:47:18 00058125831TRLO0 LSE 1030 428.50 14:56:39 00058126447TRLO0 LSE 862 429.00 15:01:18 00058126701TRLO0 LSE 847 428.50 15:02:10 00058126749TRLO0 LSE 973 428.00 15:07:15 00058127094TRLO0 LSE 1005 428.50 15:19:08 00058128070TRLO0 LSE 350 428.50 15:19:08 00058128071TRLO0 LSE 896 430.00 15:30:31 00058129154TRLO0 LSE 952 430.00 15:30:31 00058129155TRLO0 LSE 300 430.00 15:30:31 00058129156TRLO0 LSE 943 430.00 15:30:31 00058129157TRLO0 LSE 579 430.00 15:48:38 00058130575TRLO0 LSE 464 430.00 16:03:23 00058132008TRLO0 LSE 327 430.00 16:03:23 00058132009TRLO0 LSE 546 430.00 16:03:23 00058132010TRLO0 LSE 853 430.00 16:03:23 00058132011TRLO0 LSE 891 430.00 16:03:23 00058132012TRLO0 LSE 1027 430.00 16:03:23 00058132013TRLO0 LSE 33 429.50 16:04:01 00058132079TRLO0 LSE 300 429.50 16:04:01 00058132078TRLO0 LSE 300 429.50 16:04:01 00058132077TRLO0 LSE 226 429.50 16:04:01 00058132076TRLO0 LSE 1016 430.00 16:16:25 00058133147TRLO0 LSE 442 430.00 16:16:25 00058133148TRLO0 LSE 300 430.00 16:16:25 00058133149TRLO0 LSE 160 430.00 16:16:25 00058133150TRLO0 LSE 52 430.00 16:16:25 00058133151TRLO0 LSE 76 429.50 16:19:04 00058133387TRLO0 LSE 171 429.50 16:20:11 00058133491TRLO0 LSE 416 429.50 16:20:11 00058133490TRLO0 LSE 454 429.50 16:21:41 00058133589TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com