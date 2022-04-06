Tata Power's solar manufacturing and EPC unit has commissioned a 160MW AC solar project in the Indian state of Rajasthan.From pv magazine India Tata Power Solar, the solar unit of Tata Power, has commissioned a 160MW AC solar project at Jetsar, in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The project was won by state-run power producer NTPC under a tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by Solar Energy Corp. of India in 2019. The installation uses around 6,75,000 monocrystalline PV modules and is expected to produce 387 million units of energy per year. "The Jetsar project was completed within a period ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...