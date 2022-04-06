Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.04.2022

WKN: A1W2VW ISIN: GB00BBHXD542 Ticker-Symbol: RNE1 
Stuttgart
06.04.22
08:00 Uhr
0,348 Euro
+0,004
+1,16 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.04.2022
Gaming Realms PLC: Gaming Realms Launches Content in Ontario

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Gaming Realms plc (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, is pleased to announce that it officially launched its content in the Canadian province of Ontario on the first day its regulated gaming market opened on 4th April 2022.

Seven games from Gaming Realms' Slingo portfolio are now live in Ontario with Rush Street Interactive (BetRivers), Kindred and BetMGM. The Company expects that more of its content will be certified very soon and has agreements to go live with several other leading operators.

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman of Gaming Realms, commented: "We have been looking forward to launching in Ontario once the market opened, and we are delighted that our content is now live in what will be one of the biggest markets for Gaming Realms in North America.

"With thirteen deals signed for Ontario, and many more in the pipeline, this expands and strengthens our global presence while bringing our hugely popular and innovative Slingo content to a new audience.

"Ontario has a population of about 15 million people, and with the recently announced deal with Loto-Québec, our games are now available to more than 20 million people in Canada."

Gaming Realms plc will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on Tuesday 26 April 2022.

Enquiries:

Gaming Realms plc

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman

Mark Segal, CFO

0845 123 3773

Peel Hunt LLP - NOMAD and broker

George Sellar

Andrew Clark

Lalit Bose

020 7418 8900

Yellow Jersey

Charles Goodwin

Annabel Atkins

Annabelle Wills

07747 788 221

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gaming Realms PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696246/Gaming-Realms-Launches-Content-in-Ontario

