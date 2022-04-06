DJ OACM Group Ocean Alliance: Ocean Alliance (OACM) raises the first 'White Flag' on Lake Zurich, representing plastic-free waters in Switzerland, as a role model for the whole world.

Ocean Alliance (OACM) raises the first "White Flag" on Lake Zurich, representing plastic-free waters in Switzerland, as a role model for the whole world. Zurich, March 6, 2022 - The Ocean Alliance (OACM), a conglomerate of united nations, world organizations and institutions, corporations and committed personalities, has hoisted the first "White Flag" on behalf of Switzerland as a country with extraordinarily clean waters at the shores of Lake Zurich. For two days, four trained OACM divers fished plastic and waste by hand out of Lake Zurich. As expected, the result is gratifying. Only a few kilograms of plastic and waste could be removed from the waters during this time. The stretch of coast in front of the Mythenquai lido on Lake Zurich has therefore received the OACM's official seal of quality, the "White Flag", for sustainably clean waters.

Kristijan Kuravic, President of the OACM and world record holder in deep diving without a mask in arctic seas says: "The water in Lake Zurich is one of the cleanest in the world - we congratulate the canton, the city and the citizens for their exemplary behavior regarding waste and plastic disposal."

Unfortunately, the situation is very different on many other coasts of the world. Around 8 million tons of plastic still end up in the world's oceans and rivers every year.

Bernie Ecclestone, member of the OACM advisory board said: "What OACM and Kristijan are doing is important and needs a lot of support from all of us. Because if we continue like this, by weight in 2050 there will be more plastic and waste in the sea than fish. We must act quickly and effectively."

The OACM program envisages to removing the worst waste from the coasts of the most affected regions with tens of thousands of divers with the support of hundreds of nations and thus preventing microplastics from forming over time, which has extremely harmful consequences for us humans and all living beings in the water.

Taleb Rifai, OACM Board Member and former UNWTO Secretary-General says: "I am personally committed to ensuring that many nations support the OACM SOS program because if we do not act now, we will cause irreversible damage for generations to come." OACM SOS CP - Sustainable Ocean Solutions Conservancy Program - is a unique ocean preservation, protection and cleaning program based on concrete measures and solutions with the purpose to minimise the current plastic content in the ocean, save fragile aquatic and marine life, and to preserve biodiversity and ecological processes.

Dozens of prominent representatives from business, politics, sport and society, who are also committed to a sustainably clean planet, were present at the ceremony on Lake Zurich on Tuesday evening.

The impressive highlight of the event was at 9 p.m., when 10 divers climbed ashore from the nocturnal waters of Lake Zurich through water images projected onto water columns by light artist Gerry Hofstetter and handed over the symbol for clean water, a white OACM flag, to 10 Swiss children. The flag was then hoisted on the mast of the Mythenquai lido in Zurich, representing sustainable clean waters for future generations, for whom our current actions are essential.

The event in Zurich was supported by: Greeny+, currently probably the most sustainable and innovative garden system for the home, with 95% water savings compared to conventional gardening. www.greenyplusschweiz.ch

GoldenPeaks Capital, is a company specializing in green energy and one of the leading owners and manufacturers of sustainable photovoltaic power plants in Eastern Europe. GPC is official partner for Switzerland of the OACM. https://www.goldenpeakscapital.com/energy

