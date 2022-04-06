Layer-2 interoperability platform secures its presence in Europe's crypto landscape with first digital asset exchange license

Coinweb, a layer-2 cross-computation platform, today announced that it has received its digital asset exchange license in Lithuania, allowing the company to operate not only within the country but with all other European countries, barring conflicting regulations. Coinweb's regulatory approval will allow the platform to act as a virtual currency operator for both deposit and exchange.

The Lithuanian license will help deliver liquidity to Coinweb's projects by enabling the platform to enter relationships with traditional financial institutions. Additionally, the acquired license will facilitate Coinweb's wallet operation with fully-integrated fiat rails, allowing Coinweb's incubated customers to issue and sell tokens to their customer bases under Coinweb's regulatory umbrella.

Coinweb is actively working towards acquiring new licenses to meet the regulations of various worldwide jurisdictions. As one of the earliest members of the European Blockchain Partnership (EBP), Lithuania participated in the declaration to support the delivery of cross-border digital public services while adhering to established standards for security and privacy.

"We are thrilled to receive our Lithuanian license and look forward to greater expansion in Europe. As blockchain technology and acceptance of digital payments grow towards mass adoption, the regulatory environment is sure to evolve constantly, and, for the most part, establish limits to what projects creators can pursue," said Toby Gilbert, Coinweb CEO. "Interoperability platforms such as ours are designed to be nimble, and we apply the same values structurally so that Coinweb and its partners can react quickly to change and innovation. With this license from Lithuania and more in our future from various jurisdictions, Coinweb will be able to deliver greater liquidity and enable projects to provide on- and off-ramp services for fiat, which is key to the growth of the space."

Alongside the acquisition of the license, Coinweb is working to strengthen its operations and build new projects on the platform that will be launched later this year. New innovations include a function to ensure regulatory compliance for projects that require cross-chain token issuance.

About Coinweb:

Coinweb.io is a layer-2 cross-chain computation platform that began its journey in mid-2017. With an impressive line-up of team members and a board of advisors from the worlds of traditional technology, business and blockchain, Coinweb is solving some of the most critical problems that exist within Distributed Ledger Technology today.

