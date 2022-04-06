Tenancy Deposit Scheme API to Integrate with Yardi Platform

Property technology company will streamline tenancy deposits through RentCafe

LONDON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenancy Deposit Scheme (TDS), a government approved tenancy deposit protection scheme, has integrated its API with Yardi to allow agents, owners and operators of residential real estate to register deposits more efficiently.

Yardi provides an end-to-end platform to manage the marketing, letting and financial operations of residential properties, including PRS (Private Rental Sector), BTR (Build to Rent), single family homes and PBSA (Purpose Built Student Accommodation).

This integration automates data entry, saves time, removes duplication of work and eliminates the risk of human error.

The API will transfer deposit data from Yardi's residential property management platform to the deposit scheme for both TDS Custodial and TDS Insured.

"We are delighted to integrate our API with the Yardi platform," said Steve Harriott, CEO of TDS. "Yardi's innovation, commitment to its customers and passion for giving back to communities aligns with our objectives as the only not-for-profit tenancy deposit scheme with an ambition to improve the private rental sector for everyone involved. The integration of the Yardi platform and the TDS API offers customers an intuitive solution that makes their lives easier."

"We're excited to offer this new functionality to our customers in England and Wales," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "They can now manage their tenancy deposits more efficiently, making the whole process easier and faster than ever before."

About Tenancy Deposit Scheme

The Tenancy Deposit Scheme (TDS) is a government approved tenancy deposit protection scheme in England and Wales operated by The Dispute Service Ltd. Established in 2003, TDS is the longest serving government-approved deposit protection scheme and is the only not-for-profit scheme. The Housing Act 2004 requires landlords and letting agents to protect deposits on assured shorthold tenancies in a scheme such as TDS. It provides both insurance-backed and custodial tenancy deposit protection with free, impartial dispute resolution for when disagreements arise over how the money is divided.

About Yardi