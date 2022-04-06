CellCentric Strengthens Leadership Team

Kris Frese formerly Co-Lead at the Cancer Biomarker Centre Preclinical Pharmacology Team at Cancer Research UK, joins as Director of Cancer Biology

Andrew Hughes , Chief Development Adviser, who has led over 50 oncology R&D programmes at AstraZeneca, joins the Board

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CellCentric, a clinical stage, private biotechnology company pioneering small molecule inhibition of p300/CBP to treat cancer, today announces the appointments of Kris Frese as Director of Cancer Biology, and Andrew Hughes, who joins the Board as a Non-Executive Director. Both have stellar experience and track records in oncology research and development.

CellCentric is developing inobrodib, an orally bioavailable drug that is transitioning into Phase II clinical trials in multiple indications. The first-in-class small molecule p300/CBP inhibitor that has the potential to treat a number of established but difficult to treat oncogenes.

Kris Frese is an experienced cancer biologist who specialises in models of cancer and biomarker analysis. Kris most recently served as an Associate Scientist at Cancer Research UK where he co-led the Cancer Biomarker Centre Preclinical Pharmacology Team.

Andrew Hughes, who has acted as Chief Development Adviser to the company to date, has more than 25 years' experience of oncology clinical development in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. He previously led over 50 oncology research and development programmes of novel drug candidates at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals. Andrew is also Honorary Professor of Experimental Cancer Medicine at The University of Manchester and has a strong track record of executing clinical development programmes, resulting in successful product registrations.

Kris Frese, Director of Cancer Biology of CellCentric said: "I am excited to join CellCentric at this stage of development. I have been impressed by the comprehensive research and compelling early clinical data in the treatment of different indications of cancer. I look forward to working closely with the team to maximise the potential of inobrodib to deliver improved treatments for people with cancer."

Andrew Hughes, Chief Development Adviser and Board Member of CellCentric, commented: "Inobrodib is a highly-differentiated, first-in-class compound with a novel mechanism of action. It can treat different indications of cancer, including both solid tumours and haematological cancers. My experience in executing expanding clinical development programmes, leading to successful product registrations, can help to further progress inobrodib's development."

Will West, Chief Executive Officer of CellCentric added: "CellCentric is entering an exciting stage as it begins to transition to Phase II clinical trials of inobrodib. Our vision is to make a real difference to the lives of people with cancer which we can only deliver with an excellent team of highly experienced, motivated people. Both Kris and Andrew have a wealth of knowledge in oncology and clinical development that will be invaluable to accelerate the further development of inobrodib in multiple specific clinical settings."

About CellCentric

CellCentric is a research driven and patient-centric clinical stage, private biotechnology company pioneering small molecule inhibition of the twin proteins, p300/CBP. It is focused on the rapid development of inobrodib, a first-in-class small molecule p300/CBP inhibitor, which has the potential to benefit patients with many different cancer indications. Inobrodib is in clinical trials to evaluate its effectiveness to treat late-stage prostate cancer, haematological malignancies (blood cancers) and tumours with certain molecular drivers. These represent major clinical unmet needs, delivering a new therapy for patients that otherwise have few alternatives. CellCentric is privately held; its lead investor is Boston based, Morningside Ventures. Find out more: https://www.cellcentric.com/