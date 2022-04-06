Reputation, Inc.: RENAULT Selects Reputation as Global Partner for Reputation Experience Management

Company secures global partnership with RENAULT as the platform of choice for Voice of the Customer and online reputation

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, April 06, 2022, the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced that French original equipment manufacturer (OEM), RENAULT, has picked Reputation as its vendor of choice to manage its online reputation and Voice of the Customer (VoC) feedback across almost 50 global markets.



"We are delighted to welcome RENAULT to Reputation's ever-growing customer base," said Anthony Gaskell, Managing Director for EMEA. "The RENAULT team is incredibly focused on creating a world-class experience for its customers and I'm excited to see it leverage the Reputation solution to execute on this vision by easily enabling all teams to take action, all from within the Reputation platform."

With car manufacturers all over the world facing supply chain shortages, RENAULT is not resting on its laurels and has put some of the control back in its own hands to meet customer expectations. RENAULT chose Reputation for its customer experience programs and has started implementing VoC feedback across new car sales, aftersales and post-customer call centre interactions to provide a full picture of the customers' experiences.

By using one platform to manage all feedback, RENAULT teams such as local dealers, new car sales teams, global teams, and contact centre teams can all access a customer's journey to make it easy to take action on closing the loop and delivering unrivaled experiences to ensure repeat customers. Currently, Reputation is supporting RENAULT's teams across 48 countries and plans to partner further with the team to bring the platform to more markets.

"The global automotive industry is more competitive than ever, making it critical to take our customer experience program to the next level, especially when managing digital customer interactions," said Marc Le Gratiet Director of Service Satisfaction at RENAULT, "Reputation's platform offers an innovative, 360-degree view of where our brand performs well, and where we may need to improve throughout the customer journey. We are delighted to partner over the next several years to optimise RENAULT's customer experience."

