Mittwoch, 06.04.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Ist das der Lotteriegewinn mit Ansage?
Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 912613 ISIN: FR0000062671 Ticker-Symbol: 2G3 
Tradegate
05.04.22
17:49 Uhr
18,520 Euro
+0,160
+0,87 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
06.04.2022 | 09:12
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROUPE GORGE: Presentation of the combination between ECA Group and iXblue

Groupe Gorgé presents today the operation of combination between ECA Group and iXblue. The presentation is available on the company's website www.groupe-gorge.com in the Finance / Financial Information section or via the following link: link to the presentation.

The link to the replay of the event will also be available shortly on the company's website.



About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in Drones & Systems and Engineering & protection systems. The Group generated revenue of €178 million in 2021.


More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).




Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com



Claire Riffaud

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

criffaud@actus.fr




Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l2hvaJyZlmqUnXFqlJqYmWWWaWpnlGLKmGKalpNuaZ+ca5xnxpqTm8mdZnBknWpv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-73859-cp_mise-a-disposition-presentation-operation-eca-ixblue_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
