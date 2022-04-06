GROUPE GORGE: Presentation of the combination between ECA Group and iXblue

Groupe Gorgé presents today the operation of combination between ECA Group and iXblue. The presentation is available on the company's website www.groupe-gorge.com in the Finance / Financial Information section or via the following link: link to the presentation.
The link to the replay of the event will also be available shortly on the company's website.
About Groupe Gorgé
Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in Drones & Systems and Engineering & protection systems. The Group generated revenue of €178 million in 2021.
More information on www.groupe-gorge.com
Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com
Claire Riffaud
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79
criffaud@actus.fr
Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l2hvaJyZlmqUnXFqlJqYmWWWaWpnlGLKmGKalpNuaZ+ca5xnxpqTm8mdZnBknWpv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-73859-cp_mise-a-disposition-presentation-operation-eca-ixblue_en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free