- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen shares rose 2.7% in early trading after the company posted strong organic growth in the second quarter.
- • Q2 organic growth was 14% vs. estimate 7.8%, and the company also raised its outlook for FY organic growth to 7-11%, up from 5-8% previously
- • The H&N Division saw an impressive 26% organic growth on a reasonably tough comparison, analysts at Carnegie said
- • The growth outlook looks conservative and implies 2-10% organic growth for the second half of the year: Carnegie
- • Margins are also surprising to the upside and delivering an increase vs. last year despite the strongly inflationary macro backdrop, analysts at Goldman said
