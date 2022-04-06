Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.04.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Ist das der Lotteriegewinn mit Ansage?
DAZN GROUP APPOINTS ALICE MASCIA AS CEO OF DACH

- Reflecting its commitment to the market, DAZN Group today announces the appointment of Alice Mascia CEO of Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH)

- Mascia will bring renewed leadership to execute DAZN's ambitious vision to become a fundamental part of sports fans' lives in the region

- Mascia joins an increasingly senior and internationally recognised leadership team with recent hires including Franco Bernabè and Stefano Azzi in Italy and Bosco Aranguren in Spain

LONDON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN Group today announces that Alice Mascia has been appointed to lead its operations in DACH. She joins DAZN on 1 May.

Alice Mascia

Mascia's appointment comes amid significant global momentum for the business and as DAZN continues to cement itself as the "home of sports fans" in DACH, following the landmark acquisition of Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League rights, along with other major football rights like Italy's Serie A and Spain's LaLiga.

Mascia has 20 years' valuable experience in the media and telco industries. She has a proven record of launching new business, products, and brands. A recognised international executive, she has led on M&As, business transformation and business strategy and execution. Previously, she held senior roles at Foxtel Group and at Sky Deutschland. Mascia's huge experience in the industry will help further accelerate DAZN Group's ambitious growth aspirations in DACH as it becomes the leading sports entertainment platform.

Shay Segev, CEO, DAZN Group, said: "This move exemplifies the importance of and our upmost commitment to the DACH market as we bring decision making closer to our fans. It is an honour to have recruited someone of Alice's calibre and someone with such a wealth of experience to lead the market and continue to expand our platform and drive our ambitious growth plan. Her experience and knowledge of the market will drive the business forward. She joins at an exciting time as we begin to diversify into the true global destination for sports fans."

Alice Mascia said: "Having worked in the media and consumer industry in DACH for over a decade, I can't wait to join DAZN's team at such an exciting time for the business and in a region so close to my heart. I am looking forward to driving DAZN's ambitious growth strategy and continuing to deliver an incredible entertainment experience for DAZN's members and all sport fans in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland."

Visit www.dazngroup.com for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780708/DAZN_Alice_Mascia.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097249/DAZN_Group_Logo.jpg

DAZN Group Logo

