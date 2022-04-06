Hive Learning progresses in Core Challenger quadrant of the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems and Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning

LONDON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive Learning -- the peer learning platform specialising in delivering culture change at scale -- have progressed in the Core Challenger zones of both the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems and the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning, following another record year of growth, learner-driven product development, and customer advocacy.

Fosway Group - Europe's #1 HR industry analyst - describes vendors in the Core Challenger Zone as "mid performing solutions with a strong core suite of solutions capability, strong customer advocacy and good performance in enterprise customers".

The Fosway 9-Grid is a multi-dimensional model used to understand the position of vendors in the UK and European markets based on their performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership and future trajectories.

The Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems assesses a solution's core technical capability, while the Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning assess the strength of their platform, content, and services. Hive Learning's position in both grids recognises an ever-growing set of capabilities in all areas.

Hive Learning is also identified as a specialist in the Collaborative category for the third year in a row, as they continue to deepen expertise in the science of peer learning to accelerate the speed that culture change can move through an organisation. In 2021, Hive Learning developed their own

Major milestones for Hive Learning over the past year include:

Adding an additional 14 languages including Russian, Mandarin, and Spanish to its capability set for its award-winning Inclusion Works programme suite which is now available in six editions; recent builds include versions for Senior Leaders, Frontline Workers, and or Global Audience

Achieving record customer advocacy in picking up multiple awards, notably 'Best use of social and collaborative technologies' with Legal & General at the 2021 Learning Technologies Awards, Learning Platform of the Year with Babcock at the Learning Awards, and Best Advance in DEI Innovative with Sun Life at the Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards

Signing a record number of new customers including Regeneron Inc and Chivas Brothers

Expanding its campaign management capability making it easier than ever for enterprise customers to deploy strategic learning programmes programmatically and at scale

Launching new features that make it easier than ever for learners to embed healthy habits you can measure, including a new tool for scheduling and prompting reminders to complete actions or behaviours

Julia Tierney, CEO at Hive Learning, said of the placement:

"I always find Fosway's analysis of the learning systems market valuable and many of the trends they outline in this year's Fosway 9-Grid mirror what we are seeing across the market. As a business, we are very impact-led and customer-centric, and pride ourselves on putting the learner experience first.

"We have been thinking hard over the past year about what creates a powerful learning experience and both our feature releases and product roadmap have focused on making it easier than ever for our overwhelmed workforces to put new habits into practice (in a way we can measure), easily access learning from wherever they spend their day (within the Microsoft Suite), and find easy ways to collaborate with their peers on strategic learning programmes now we're no longer face-to-face. We look forward to sharing some exciting product releases with you all over the course of the next year."

"Hive Learning's peer learning platform and commitment to enabling organisations to create lasting change around topics such as diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging, as well as leadership, are real differentiators," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "There position as Core Challenger demonstrates a wider potential to empower transformation for individuals, teams or entire organisations through purposeful and actionable peer learning."