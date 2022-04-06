The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) said that 90% of respondents to a recent survey about the US anti-circumvention investigation expect a severe or devastating impact on their businesses due to the ongoing probe.From pv magazine USA The solar industry is on the precipice of an unprecedented disruption, as the US Department of Commerce continues to investigate whether solar cell and module manufacturers in Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam have been using parts produced by Chinese companies. Doing so would mean that they are circumventing existing antidumping and countervailing ...

