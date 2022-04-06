DJ flatexDEGIRO wins prestigious award: 'Best Online Broker 2022'

DGAP-Media / 2022-04-06 / 10:30

flatexDEGIRO wins prestigious award: "Best Online Broker 2022"

- Europe's leading online broker wins in three categories: flatex awarded as "Best Online Broker", "Best ETF & Funds Broker" and "Best Daytrade Broker" in the customer rating "BrokerWahl".

- Vote of almost 81,000 traders, savers and investors confirms flatex's outstanding offer across all customer groups.

- Success through great user-friendliness of flatex-next, reliability of the trading platform and attractive pricing.

Frankfurt/ Main - flatex, Germany's strong brand of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's leading online broker for retail investors, was awarded the title of "Best Online Broker" in Germany in the highly regarded "BrokerWahl" customer poll. In addition, flatex took the top spot both as the best "ETF & Funds Broker" and among particularly trading-active customers as the best "Daytrade Broker". flatex is thus the only provider to cover the entire range of online brokerage in outstanding form.

Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO: "At the beginning of the year, DEGIRO already won the triple as best online broker in our growth markets Spain, Portugal and Italy. With the BrokerWahl 2022, flatex now follows with the triple in our home market. Through our unique quality in terms of platform, product and price, we have now firmly established ourselves as Europe's market leader in online brokerage. Such a clear customer rating as well as our unique customer growth are both motivation and confirmation for us to continue our successful growth strategy."

Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO and CEO of DEGIRO: "With the introduction of flatex-next and outstanding conditions, for example in the area of ETF and fund savings plans, where our customers save on both trading and custody fees, we have initiated a turning point in the German online brokerage market. The result is reflected both in our strong customer growth in Germany and in the clarity with which flatex was awarded Best Online Broker. In the more than 20-year history of the broker award, we have been the first to achieve this top ranking across the entire spectrum, from particularly trading-active day traders to more passively oriented ETF and fund investors. This fact speaks additionally to the breadth and enormous potential of our offering."

DEGIRO also performed convincingly in the survey and secured third place in Germany (Futures Broker) as well as three further top 10 rankings (Online Broker, ETF & Funds Broker and Daytrade Broker). ViTrade, the high-performance platform for professional brokerage within the flatexDEGIRO Group, came in an excellent fifth place among particularly trading-active customers (Daytrade Broker), despite its strongly focused customer base.

From 01 March to 31 March 2022, almost 81,000 traders, savers and investors took part in the BrokerWahl survey. The annual award has been conducted for more than 20 years. This makes BrokerWahl one of the most established sentiment barometers in the German online brokerage market. Participants can vote for their favourite broker in six categories: Online Broker, ETF & Funds Broker, Daytrade Broker, Futures Broker, CFD & Forex Broker and Crypto Broker.

For further information please contact:

Achim Schreck Head of IR & Corporate Communications flatexDEGIRO AG Red Feather Ring 7 D-60327 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 (0) 69 450001 0 achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates the leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge as well as the high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering to customers.

With more than 2 million customer accounts and more than 91 million securities transactions settled in 2021, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalisation, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to expand its customer base to 7- 8 million customer accounts and process 250-350 million transactions per year - even in years of low volatility.

Further information at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en

About BrokerWahl

The financial publisher Ernsting.com Publications GmbH was founded in spring 2000 and operates various financial portals such as Broker-Test.de or Insider-Alarm.de - since 2001, the Broker of the Year election has been held at BrokerWahl.de.

Further information at: https://www.brokerwahl.de/brokerwahl-ergebnisse-2022/ End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: flatexDEGIRO AG Key word(s): Finance

2022-04-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: flatexDEGIRO AG Rotfeder-Ring 7 60327 Frankfurt / Main Germany Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0 E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com ISIN: DE000FTG1111 WKN: FTG111 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1321357 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1321357 2022-04-06

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1321357&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2022 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)