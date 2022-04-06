Cardior Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotech company developing non-coding RNA (ncRNA)-based therapeutics for patients with cardiac diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Russell Greig, as independent Chairman of its Board of Directors. Dr. Greig brings more than 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry from GlaxoSmithKline, with knowledge and expertise in research and development, strategic transactions and commercial operations as well as a significant track record as the leader of SR One, GlaxoSmithKline's corporate venture capital fund. He joins Cardior as it prepares to enter mid-stage clinical development and further advance its broad pipeline of ncRNA therapeutics for cardiac diseases. Dr. Markus Hosang, General Partner and Managing Director at BioMedPartners, will step down from his current position as Chairman but will remain on the Board as its Vice Chairman.

"Gaining the leadership for our Board from an executive of Russell's extensive experience and trans-Atlantic network is an important milestone in our development into a more mature organization. His perspective from his career at GlaxoSmithKline and as a corporate investor in innovative biotech companies as well as his wealth of transactional leadership makes him an inspired addition. His commitment to creating value for both shareholders and patients aligns with our vision for delivering on Cardior's potential," said Dr. Claudia Ulbrich, CEO of Cardior. "And I would also like to thank Markus for his dedication and guidance as Chair during the last three years, and we appreciate that he will remain on Cardior's Board as its Vice Chairman."

Dr. Russell Greig added: "It is exciting to join Cardior at this particular time as the company continues to establish itself as a global leader in ncRNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiac diseases, which remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The transformative potential of their technology is immense and I am happy to be closely working with the Board and the management team to support their growth trajectory."

"Cardior's therapeutic approach is based on their extensive scientific understanding of ncRNAs which allows them to tackle the roots of heart failure. The company has made tremendous progress in a short amount of time and I am delighted to pass on the baton and welcome Russell as the new Chair," said Dr. Markus Hosang, General Partner and Managing Director at BioMedPartners and previous Chairman of Cardior's Board

Dr. Russell G. Greig graduated from the University of Manchester, UK with a BSc and PhD in Biochemistry and built a substantial career at GlaxoSmithKline for three decades, most recently as President of SR One, GlaxoSmithKline's corporate venture group. Prior to joining SR One, he served as President of GlaxoSmithKline's Pharmaceuticals International from 2003 to 2008 and Senior Vice President of worldwide development from 2000-2003, as well as on the GlaxoSmithKline corporate executive team. Over the last decade, Dr. Greig has served as Chairman and board member for a range of innovative biopharmaceutical companies in the US and in Europe including overseeing a number of successful exits.

About Cardior

Cardior Pharmaceuticals is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics designed to prevent, repair and reverse diseases of the heart. Cardior's therapeutic approach uses distinctive non-coding RNAs as an innovative platform for addressing the root causes of cardiac dysfunctions. The company aspires to bring transformative therapeutics and diagnostics to patients and thereby make a lasting impact on the treatment of cardiac diseases worldwide.

