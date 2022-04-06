DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly

SUBJECT: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly

DATE: April 5, 2022

The resolution of our Bank's General Assembly regarding the selection of Güney Bagimsiz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müsavirlik A.S. (EY) as an independent audit company to carry out the audit of the financial reports of the Bank for the fiscal year 2022 and the other activities within the scope of the relevant regulations, was registered by the Istanbul Trade Registry Office on 05.04.2022 and published on the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette numbered 10552 and dated 05.04.2022.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

