Infinity Park Derby: Infinity Park facility to expand energy choices amid surging prices

Nuclear AMRC Midlands prepares for a flurry of collaborative projects with UK industry

DERBY, England, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrival of a new research centre on Infinity Park Derby (IPD), projected to generate £71m over the first five years, will help future-proof industry supply chains.

The £15m, 46,728 sq. ft Nuclear AMRC Midlands facility, planned for completion by early 2023, next to Rolls-Royce, and within 20 minutes' drive of global manufacturers Toyota, Alstom and JCB, will enable companies of all sizes to adopt carbon neutral technologies for energy resilience planning.

In its' first five years, the Infinity Park facility is projected to involve at least 35 collaborative projects involving high value sectors such as aerospace, automotive and rail, with 100 companies set to benefit from a Fit For Nuclear supply chain development programme.

The Government-backed IPD partnership, including the University of Derby, Derby City Council, Wilson Bowden, Peveril Securities, Harpur Crewe Estate and Rolls-Royce, with over £9m from D2N2, will accelerate technological innovations using advancements in robotics, automation and artificial intelligence, in partnership with the UK's leading scientists.

With skills shortages cited as a barrier to industry seeking to build dynamic supply chains for the green industrial revolution, the University of Derby and Nuclear AMRC Midlands will support upskilling opportunities to facilitate industry-wide adoption.

Andrew Storer, CEO, Nuclear AMRC said: "The new Nuclear AMRC Midlands facility will play a vital role in helping manufacturers seize the opportunities and tackle the challenges of the national transition to net zero emissions. A new generation of nuclear power is at the heart of the UK's plans for a secure low-carbon energy mix, and we will work closely with companies of all sizes to help them join the supply chains for technologies such as small modular reactors, fusion power, and clean hydrogen generation."

Mark Bielby, of March Developments, development managers for IPD LLP said: "With energy prices at historic highs, industry faces increasing pressure to plan ahead. The government Levelling Up White Paper clearly stated the critical role decarbonisation will play in the future, and we are delighted to be able to deliver an advanced facility on Infinity Park for Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, which is a beacon of industry excellence."

